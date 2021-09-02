IPL 2021: Shreyas Iyer Feels 'on Top Of The World' After Rejoining Delhi Capitals

Shreyas Iyer makes his return to the field after sitting out for more than five months, owing to a shoulder injury he suffered during an ODI match against England back in March. Iyer was supposed to lead his side Delhi Capitals in the 2021 season of the Indian Premier League(IPL), however, his injury deprived him of playing and the captaincy was handed over to Rishabh Pant. As Shreyas makes his return, it would be interesting to see who would lead the team into the second-leg of the IPL in the United Arab Emirates. The IPL 2021 was stalled midway through the tournament after the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic hit India in May. The IPL resumes on September 19 in the UAE.

Match no. 33 of IPL 2021: DC vs SRH on September 22 at Dubai International Stadium

On his return to training with the Delhi Capitals, Shreyas was quoted saying he feels like being on top of the world. In the interview posted by Delhi Capital on their official Twitter handle, Iyer said, “ I am feeling on top of the world to be honest. This was the thing I was eagerly waiting for and today I got to bat along with my teammates. So it’s never a bad feeling to be amongst the team. And yeah, I am loving it. I came six days prior to the practice session and I had really good two games against the UAE team and yeah really good feeling so just want to continue with the same momentum. ”.

Earlier when Shreyas Iyer received his IPL 2021 team jersey, he came up with a mesmerizing reaction. When asked about his feelings after donning the DC IPL 2021 jersey for the first time, Iyer replied, “It was like Santa Claus had come to my room. And yeah, that’s how I reacted, to be honest. I overreacted because it was something unusual, never happened before in my life in last six years. But it is always good to wear the Delhi jersey, I have been wearing it for six years now.”

Iyer also expressed his thoughts on Delhi Capital’s performances in the first half of the season. He said he felt really good while sitting in front of the TV and watching the team play every game. He felt like he was on the ground and tried replicating the scenario at his home. He also elucidated that he is over his injury that made him miss the matches and will now continue with the same flow that the team has maintained in this season. He also said that the team is adapting to the climate in UAE and efforts in the practice session would rise incrementally.

At the end of the interview, Iyer expressed his gratitude towards his supporters. “ Yes, I think I was eagerly waiting to come back with the team. And without your support and without your love I wouldn’t be standing here in front of the camera looking at you guys(the supporters). But yeah, thank you so much for being there with me and showering your blessings and love so that I could recover really fast and make sure you know I entertain you the way I have been doing for the last six years. Looking forward for a great season, let us all be there together,” Iyer concluded. Delhi Capital start the second leg of the IPL 2021 campaign against Sunrisers Hyderabad on September 22.

Image: PTI