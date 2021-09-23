IPL 2021: Shreyas Iyer Reveals He's Not 'content' After His Match-winning 47 Against SRH

Former Delhi Capitals (DC) captain Shreyas Iyer insisted that he was unhappy with his performance against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), despite kickstarting the second leg of IPL 2021 in fine form. Iyer smashed 47 runs off 41 deliveries to help DC chase down the target of 135 runs.

And that was not it, as an unbeaten knock of 47 runs also helped Iyer reach a milestone of 4,000 T20 runs. Considering that the DC batsman achieved such a staggering landmark, it seems strange that he was yet not satisfied with his performance.

Shreyas Iyer reveals dissatisfaction with performance

Shreyas Iyer revealed after the match that he is dissatisfied with his performance as the "hunger has gone up".While speaking at a virtual post-match press conference, Iyer said, "It is a really good feeling. I would not say that I am satisfied because the hunger has gone up and the appetite keeps on increasing every match you play. So I am not satisfied and content."

Shreyas Iyer talks about difficulties he faced during injury

Shreyas Iyer said that while it was difficult for him to keep a positive frame of mind while being injured, his family and friends helped him significantly during this difficult period. The former DC captain said, "When I got injured, it was difficult for me to adapt to this particular fact because I keep on doing so many activities here and there, it was difficult for me to adapt, but close-knit family and friends really kept me busy, and they kept me in a positive frame of mind. When the rehab started, and I started gaining strength, that was an amazing feeling, and that put me in a really good frame of mind."

Shreyas Iyer's stats: DC batsman reaches 4000 T20 runs

Shreyas Iyer took just 150 T20 matches to amass 4000 runs in the format. He scored these runs at an impressive average of 32.43 and a strike rate of 130.11. Meanwhile, the highest T20 score he has registered is 147 runs. The former DC captain will hope to continue such impressive performances in his next match when his side faces the Rajasthan Royals on September 25.

Image: PTI