IPL 2021: Shreyas Iyer Reveals Why He Obtained Permission To Reach UAE Before DC Squad

Delhi Capitals batter Shreyas Iyer has taken the field for the first time in six months after the star was forced out of action for a long time having suffered a shoulder injury during India vs England series back in March. Speaking to the broadcaster ahead of the DC vs SRH IPL 2021 game, Shreyas Iyer revealed why he obtained permission to reach the UAE six days before the rest of the squad and started his practice sessions for IPL matches.

"I came six days prior to the team over here before the quarantine started and I just felt really positive after my injury and wanted to hit a few balls and see how I am acclimatizing to the weather over here". The player also hit the gym very often and has been working hard to achieve optimum fitness levels to be able to make a mark in the IPL 2021. "Since the last one month, I've been doing really great and the spirits have been high. I've been in good mental space," Shreyas Iyer commented.

The Indian batter further opened up on how he felt knowing that he was to be sidelined for months altogether and how he dealt with the situation. "It was really hard to digest the fact that I was sitting at home and watching my TV. But you got to accept the fact and move on. So, I knew that I was going through rehab and surgery was a must for me. So, I didn't crib about it a lot. I just focused on my work ethics. I just wanted to come back stronger and I am in a good space of mind at the moment" Shreyas Iyer said.

Though Shreyas Iyer will not lead the Delhi Capitals during the 2nd leg of IPL 2021 after the management decided to give stand-in captain Rishab Pant a continued run, the player's return will be a huge boost for the Delhi Capitals side, who are already second in the IPL 2021 points table having won six games out of the eight in the first leg of the marquee tournament.

(Image: @Twitter /IPL/ BCCI)