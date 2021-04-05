IPL 2021: Shubman Gill 'might Pick Up Bowling', Says 'should Be Able To Do Good Job'

Indian batsman Shubman Gill has revealed that he used to bowl while playing junior-level cricket for his state and the country and might pick it up again, asserting “I should be able to do a good job”. Gill, who will be next seen in Kolkata’s jersey, might pick up the ball to help his team in crunch situations as hinted by the Under-19 World Cup-winning player himself. Gill, while speaking to news agency PTI, said he used to bowl during his Under-16 and Under-19 days and might pick it up again. Gill thinks he can do a “pretty good” in the bowling department.

“In U-16 and U-19, I used to bowl a lot, but I was warned for a suspect action in U-19, then I kind of stopped bowling. Let's see, you never know I might pick it up and be determined to bowl. I think I should be able to do a pretty good job,” Gill was quoted as saying by PTI. READ | 'Like I was going to war': Shubman Gill opens up on his debut & India's glory in Australia

Gill, who is currently in Chennai with his Kolkata teammates, was seen bowling leg-spin in the nets. If his hint has to be taken into account, the batsman might bowl an over or two for his captain Eoin Morgan if the situation requires him to do so. Gill can bowl orthodox spin but he hasn’t bowled in competitive cricket for a long time. If Gill returns with the ball, it would be interesting to see how the 21-year-old adapts and if he has the ability to pick wickets when needed.

Gill on batsmen's strike-rate

Meanwhile, Gill will be assuming his regular duty as an opening batsman for his team in the Indian Premier League. Last season, he scored 440 runs at an average of 33.85 and strike rate of 118, which the batsman will be looking to improve in the upcoming edition of the cash-rich tournament. He has said that if the team needs a batsman to score at a strike rate of 200, the player should be able to do it before adding "strike-rate is over-rated". Gill possesses superior batting technique but still has a lot to prove in the shortest format of the game.

Gill made his Test debut earlier this year during India's tour of Australia. The right-handed batsman announced his arrival to the world as he scored an amazing 259 runs at an average of 51.8 in the three matches that he played. However, he failed to carry his form in the next series against England and ended the tour with a range of poor scores.

(Image Credit: KKR/Facebook)