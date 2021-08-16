IPL 2021: Shubman Gill Recovers From Shin Injury, Will Take Part In Second Leg In UAE

Indian cricketer Shubman Gill has healed from a shin injury and is ready to play in the second phase of the IPL 2021. After the World Test Championship final against New Zealand in June, Gill developed a shin injury on his left leg and was ruled out of the Test series against England. Gill was flown back to India on a chartered flight in July. The Punjab cricketer began his recuperation at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru after spending some time with his family. As per reports, Gill has recovered and is set to take part in the IPL for the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).

The Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) shared a photo of Shubman Gill featuring his 2018 World Cup-winning colleague Kamlesh Nagarkoti on social media. " Mere Karan-Arjun Wapis Aagaye," the IPL franchise's official Twitter handle stated, implying that "My Karan-Arjun have returned," referring to Gill and Nagarkoti.

In the seven matches that Gill has played so far in IPL 2021, the 21-year-old has 132 runs at a dismal average of 18.85 with his highest individual score of 43 coming against the Delhi Capitals. Gill was part of the World Test Championship side, where he opened the innings alongside Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma. However, Gill couldn't impress with the bat and fell for 28 & 8 in the two innings that he played. Gill will want to get some runs under his belt ahead of the T20 World Cup in the United Arab Emirates, where he will be vying for a berth in the Indian team.

IPL 2021

The remaining matches of IPL 2021 were moved to the UAE after multiple players returned positive COVID-19 results during the first leg of the tournament in India early in May. The second phase will start with a blockbuster clash between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings. A total of 31 matches will be held during the window and the final of the competition will be played on October 15. Kolkata Knight Riders will resume IPL 2021 with a match against Virat Kohli's Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Image: ShubmanGill/Twitter

