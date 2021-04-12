IPL 2021: Shubman Gill Smashes Yorker King T Natarajan For 'no-look' Shot, Netizens React

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) opening pair Shubman Gill and Nitish Rana got to a fantastic start last night in their first game of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 edition. The duo was looking good to take on Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) bowlers in Chennai before Gill, who had scored 15 runs until then, was dismissed by Afghanistan spinner Rashid Khan. However, it was not until Gill played an absolute blistering of a ‘no-look’ shot off SRH quick T Natarajan that Khan got his wicket with a googly.

In the fifth over of the first innings, Gill punched a length-ball bowled by Natarajan towards the long-on position that went over the rope for a six. Gill’s no-look shot garnered everyone’s attention as it came straight out of the textbook with an incredible follow-through. Gill was looking in dasher form before Afghanistan leggie was able to get him out with his amazing googly. Gill went back to the pavilion after making 15 off 13 balls, which included 1 boundary and 1 maximum. Here's how netizens reacted to Gill's stunning shot.

KKR vs SRH

As far as the match is concerned, Hyderabad skipper David Warner won the toss and summoned Kolkata players to bat first. KKR opener Nitish Rana played an amazing first game as he scored 80 runs off just 56 balls at a strike rate of 142.86. Rana got some support from other players down the order, including Rahul Tripathi and Dinesh Karthik, who scored 53 and 22 runs respectively. Tripathi’s 53 off 29 balls was crucial for KKR to reach 187 with the bat, while Karthik’s fire-power off just 9 balls became a deciding factor.

When Hyderabad came in to bat, they couldn’t replicate what Kolkata did in the first innings as the team lost its captain in the second over for just 3 runs. Warner’s opening partner Wriddhiman Saha too went back in the third over after KKR all-rounder Shakib-al-Hasan bowled him for just 7 runs. English batsman Johnny Bairstow and his Indian counterpart Manish Pandey managed to build an innings as the duo forged an important partnership of 92 runs. Bairstow scored a quick 55 off 40 balls before he was dismissed by Australian pacer Pat Cummins.

Pandey stayed in the middle till the last ball of the innings but couldn’t help his team cross the finishing line as they eventually lost the game by 10 runs.

