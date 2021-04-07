IPL 2021: Skipper KL Rahul Hopes New Jersey, Name-change Can Bring Punjab Kings Good Luck

Ahead of the upcoming IPL 2021, Punjab skipper KL Rahul opened up on the changes in his franchise's name and jersey hoping that it could bestow some good luck on the team. Speaking about the performance of the team in the previous edition of IPL, KL Rahul opined that the team had faced ill-luck despite playing some really good games.

"We have our fingers crossed. I genuinely believe that we were a tad bit unlucky last year. We did play some really good cricket. A couple of the games we really couldn't close for a couple of reasons," said Rahul in a podcast on Red Bull's Decoding Athletes series. "It did hurt a little bit, so I'm hoping the change of name and jerseys, and a whole lot of other changes, will bring us some good fortune," he added. READ | Punjab Kings new jersey 2021: Price, where to buy Punjab Kings merchandise?

Sharing his opinion on the new editions in the team and the return of legends such as Chris Gayle, the skipper revealed that he was looking forward to playing with Gayle once again. "I obviously played with Chris [Gayle] for a long time. Having him around is great fun. I'm really looking forward to playing with him again. One year older, but every time he comes back, he keeps getting better and better," said Rahul.

"I really wonder how he does that. It's like he's always on the yacht, partying. And then he turns up and plays the way he does. For someone like me who spends three-four hours getting my batting and skill right, I really wonder how he does it. So, I'm really looking forward to having him in the team and hitting some sixes," he added. READ | IPL 2021: 'Will be there for KL Rahul to make Punjab Kings better,' says Moises Henriques

He also spoke about how the franchise had managed to rope in some fantastic players for the IPL 2021 line-up hoping that this time the team could intimidate the opposition with pacers such as Riley Meredith. "I'm looking forward to watching Riley Meredith bowl. I've watched him in a couple of games. He looks like he can bowl some proper pace. That's something I felt we were missing for a few seasons - someone who can intimidate the opposition with some pace. So I'm really looking forward to watching him bowl," he remarked.

The 14th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) is all set to kick off on April 9 at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. Punjab will play against Rajasthan Royals in their first game on April 12 at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium.

(With Agency Inputs)