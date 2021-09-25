IPL 2021: Skipper Sanju Samson Hints RR 'might Consider Changes Next Game' After DC Loss

Rajasthan Royals faced defeat at the hands of Delhi Capitals who beat them by 33 runs in match 36 match of IPL 2021. The batting lineup of the Royals failed miserably, which led to the Royals captain Sanju Samson hinting that there might be some changes in the playing XI going forward.

Rajasthan Royals skipper Sanju Samson, during his post-match interaction, said that the management might consider making some changes to their XI against the Sunrisers Hyderabad. "We might consider changes for the next game, but it is too early now. We have to remove all emotion before that," he said.

Although Sanju Samson led from the front and made a brave 70* (53), he couldn't find a way to help his team to victory. Striking at a rate of 132.08, the captain's knock was packed with 8 fours and a lone six. Mahipal Lomror scored 19 runs, becoming the only other batter to get to double digits, as the Royals kept losing wickets at the other end.

The 26-year-old blamed the lack of partnerships and commitment from their batters for the heavy loss.

"A target of 155 with the quality of batsmen we have, I thought it was chaseable but we lost too many wickets and weren't able to get any momentum in our chase. We had the batting to go after it. I think we will come back stronger in the next game. The pitch was not that slow. It was holding up, but if we had a few wickets in hand we could have got the over the line," Samson said during the post-match presentation.

The defeat in Saturday's DC vs RR game has seen the Royals slip down to sixth position in the points table with eight points. They will now face Sunrisers Hyderabad on September 27, Monday, at the Dubai International Stadium, as they look to qualify for the playoffs and improve their net run rate.

IPL 2021: Delhi Capitals look to become the first team to qualify for the playoffs

Meanwhile, table toppers Delhi Capitals made an average total of 154 runs, but easily defeated the Royals by 33 runs and took away two crucial points, which has put them in first place with 16 points. Although they haven't still qualified for the playoffs, a win in the next match could get them into the playoffs.

Their batting department has been in great form, with Shikhar Dhawan and Prithvi Shaw providing good starts. The middle-order has looked solid with Shreyas Iyer and captain Rishabh Pant looking comfortable. The pace-trio of Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje and Avesh Khan has restricted the flow of runs and bowled really well, with Nortje being adjudged the Player of the Match in the first game.

