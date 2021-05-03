IPL 2021 Social Media Admin Shows Support For David Warner In SRH Captaincy Issue

Australia's dynamic opener David Warner is known to be extremely passionate about his Indian Premier League franchise Sunrisers Hyderabad. The southpaw led the team to their maiden championship win in 2016 and the SRH side have thrived under Warner's captaincy in recent years as well. However, the left-hander was unceremoniously sacked midway into the 14th season of the cash-rich league as SRH were struggling to find their mojo in IPL 2021. While a number of fans came forward to express their support after the star cricketer lost his job as the captain, the IPL social media admin also extended his support for Warner.

David Warner news: IPL social media admin dedicates a special post for the champion cricket

Ahead of their clash against the Rajasthan Royals, the Sunrisers Hyderabad side had announced that Kane Williamson will replace David Warner as the skipper for the team's remaining matches this season. A certain section of fans expressed their displeasure after the David Warner news broke out and labelled the decision as unfair. Moreover, the ex-SRH team captain was also surprisingly not included in the playing eleven on Sunday as the side took on RR.

The IPL social media admin posted a photograph where Khaleel Ahmed was seen hugging David Warner before stepping in the team bus. The Australian international visibly looked somber, and his teammate was trying to console him. The SRH side are currently languishing at the bottom of the IPL 2021 points table. It remains to be seen if the new SRH team captain can help the team stage a miraculous turnaround or not.

David Warner stats in IPL 2021

The swashbuckling batter has struggled to lead from the front, with his batting form also taking a hit. The left-handed batsman has so far scored two fifties in the IPL 2021. David Warner has not been performing up to his potential in the IPL 2021 as in six matches, he has only scored 193 runs at an average of 32.16, and a strike rate of 110.28.

Kane Williamson IPL 2021 journey

The New Zealand captain missed out on the initial matches of the season as the team management wanted to give him more time to recover from an elbow injury. The right-hander has scored 128 runs so far in his four appearances, including a stunning half-century. The Kane Williamson IPL 2021 campaign took a new turn as he was handed the reins of the reeling SRH side. He was believed to be the ideal candidate to replace Warner, considering his superior record as a leader in international cricket.

Image source: iplt20.com