IPL 2021 Sponsors: Tata Reveal Swanky Car For Top Players To Win This Season; See Picture

The Indian Premier League 2021 (IPL 2021) season is scheduled to launch on April 9. With less than three weeks remaining in the tournament, Tata Motors have announced their sponsorship association with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). It marks the fourth consecutive year where the Tata Motors have maintained their sponsorship involvement with the BCCI for an IPL season.

IPL sponsors: Tata IPL car revealed for IPL 2021 season

Vivek Srivatsa, Head of Marketing in Passenger Vehicle Business Unit for Tata Motors, recently stated that they are “thrilled” over the renewal of their “fruitful association” with BCCI for the fourth consecutive year. He also added that the new Tata Safari has already received a great response and the car will be making its IPL debut this season.

He confirmed that they are currently working on innovative plans to garner “viewers’ attention”. As per reports, the new Tata Safari will be awarded to a top IPL player this season, much like how Tata Altroz was handed out in the previous edition.

IPL Chairman Brijesh Patel, in an official statement, said that Tata Motors has been the official partner of IPL since 2018 and their partnership continues to “grow stronger” with each passing year. He added that the company has made efforts to make the tournament exciting for their customers as well as for the fans. Patel was referring to Tata Motors’ partnership during the IPL 2020 season, where their car Tata Altroz was presented to the player with the highest strike-rate.

Tata Safari: A look into new Tata IPL car for 2021

The IPL 2021 season will launch with a match between the Royal Challengers Bangalore and defending champions Mumbai Indians in Chennai. Around 52 matches will be played across a month-and-a-half in India. The upcoming season marks the first occasion of the tournament in India where no team will be granted a home advantage.

