Last Updated:

IPL 2021 Sponsors: Tata Reveal Swanky Car For Top Players To Win This Season; See Picture

Tata Motors, with their new Tata Safari, have confirmed their sponsorship association with the BCCI for the upcoming much-awaited IPL 2021 season.

Written By
Aakash Saini
IPL 2021

The Indian Premier League 2021 (IPL 2021) season is scheduled to launch on April 9. With less than three weeks remaining in the tournament, Tata Motors have announced their sponsorship association with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). It marks the fourth consecutive year where the Tata Motors have maintained their sponsorship involvement with the BCCI for an IPL season.

READ | IPL 2021 broadcasters mull telecasting matches on kids' channels for the first-time ever

IPL sponsors: Tata IPL car revealed for IPL 2021 season

Vivek Srivatsa, Head of Marketing in Passenger Vehicle Business Unit for Tata Motors, recently stated that they are “thrilled” over the renewal of their “fruitful association” with BCCI for the fourth consecutive year. He also added that the new Tata Safari has already received a great response and the car will be making its IPL debut this season.

READ | IPL 2021: One team remains without title sponsor, fails to meets brand's 2020 targets

He confirmed that they are currently working on innovative plans to garner “viewers’ attention”. As per reports, the new Tata Safari will be awarded to a top IPL player this season, much like how Tata Altroz was handed out in the previous edition.

READ | IPL 2021 impact strikes NZ-Ban T20Is as well, Kiwis reveal names of 6 players released

IPL Chairman Brijesh Patel, in an official statement, said that Tata Motors has been the official partner of IPL since 2018 and their partnership continues to “grow stronger” with each passing year. He added that the company has made efforts to make the tournament exciting for their customers as well as for the fans. Patel was referring to Tata Motors’ partnership during the IPL 2020 season, where their car Tata Altroz was presented to the player with the highest strike-rate.

READ | Mumbai Indians team 2021 provide 2 BIG updates on IPL training preparations

Tata Safari: A look into new Tata IPL car for 2021

BCCI unveils Upstox as new IPL sponsors

IPL schedule updates

The IPL 2021 season will launch with a match between the Royal Challengers Bangalore and defending champions Mumbai Indians in Chennai. Around 52 matches will be played across a month-and-a-half in India. The upcoming season marks the first occasion of the tournament in India where no team will be granted a home advantage.

A look into IPL schedule

Image source: Tata Motor Cars Twitter

 

Stay updated on the latest IND VS ENG news. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS ENG extravaganza.

 

First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND