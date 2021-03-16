IPL 2021 Sponsors VIVO Spent Whopping ₹750 CR In Advertising Through Sports In 2019-20

The Indian Premier League 2021 (IPL 2021) season is scheduled to launch on April 9. The upcoming tournament will see the return of China-based smartphone company VIVO as the principal IPL 2021 sponsors. Back in 2020, Indian fantasy sports app Dream11 served as the official title sponsors.

VIVO IPL deal: IPL 2021 sponsors announcement confirms brand’s return

VIVO IPL deal to continue after brand spent staggering amount in financial year

IPL 2021 sponsors VIVO spent a staggering â‚¹1,133 crore on advertising in the financial year 2019-2020. A majority of the aforementioned figure was spent for their sporting ventures, i.e. sponsorship with IPL and Pro Kabaddi League (PKL).

Remarkably, VIVO had spent â‚¹440 crore on IPL sponsorship and another â‚¹60 crore on PKL sponsorship each year. Moreover, they shell out another â‚¹250 crore for activating those sponsorships. It means that VIVO spent almost â‚¹750 crore out of their â‚¹1,133 crore advertising expenses into their partnerships in sporting events.

VIVO official on replacing Dream11 as IPL 2021 sponsors

In an interview with the PTI, VIVO Director-Brand Strategy Nipun Marya confirmed that their brand is back as the title sponsor for the upcoming IPL 2021 season. He stated that returning to IPL was very “encouraging” and “exciting” for them since the tournament is the “biggest property in India”. He claimed that their association with the IPL was a “perfect amalgamation of sports and entertainment”. Marya also added that they are looking forward to April 9, the launch date of this year’s season.

IPL 2021 sponsors: BCCI welcomes Upstox on-board

A look into IPL 2021 schedule

On March 7, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) revealed the entire itinerary for the IPL 2021 season. Around 56 matches are scheduled to be played across six cities, namely Mumbai, Chennai, Bangalore, Kolkata, Delhi and Ahmedabad. Each team will be playing on at least four venues while the playoffs and the final will be played at the newly-renovated Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad between May 25 and 30. Here is a look at the entire IPL 2021 schedule.

#VIVOIPL is back in India ðŸ‡®ðŸ‡³ ðŸ™Œ



Time to circle your favorite matches on the calendar ðŸ—“ï¸



Which clashes are you looking forward to the most? ðŸ¤” pic.twitter.com/kp0uG0r9qz — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) March 7, 2021

