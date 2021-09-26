IPL 2021: 'SRH Batsmen Lacks Confidence, Must Improve' Says Coach Bayliss

Trevor Bayliss, the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) head coach, reckoned that the side’s batting line-up needs to improve their game in order to win. After suffering a five-run loss against Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the IPL 2021 match on Saturday, coach Bayliss said that the team’s batters lacked confidence. Only Jason Holder and Wriddhiman Saha recorded 30 or more runs for SRH in the game.

After SRH failed to chase 126 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Bayliss said that his batsmen were to blame for the shortfall. Jason Holder who played a knock of 47 runs was the team’s top scorer. "Yeah, look I do not think that our batters are playing with confidence obviously. We have lost five games under 10 runs and most of them batting second. So, yeah, we made a lot of mistakes," said Bayliss during a virtual post-match press conference.

"Knocking the ball down the ground would have been the way to go, chasing a small target on a wicket like that, you would like to get off to a good start with the new ball but unfortunately, it went the other way. In the end, we did not play good cricket," he added. Further commenting on the batting effort of the team, the coach said, "I would put all the batters in that category. When we have played well in the past, we have got off to a good start in the top of the innings."

"The young guys in the middle-order have been exposed to a certain degree, but against Punjab Kings, experienced batters in the middle-order made mistakes. We have a game in a couple of days so we have to turn it around quick," he further added. SRH have been struggling in the batting department as the team only managed to put up a total of 134 during their last game against Delhi Capitals. The team went on to lose the game by eight wickets and Bayliss had then praised the opponent’s bowlers for their performance.

IPL 2021: SRH vs PBKS

Sunrisers Hyderabad won the toss and elected to bowl first. The team put up a good bowling performance as Holder’s three-wicket haul saw the side from Punjab get restricted to a total of 125. Aiden Markram with 27 off 32 deliveries was PBKS’ top scorer. However, SRH who came out to chase, saw its batting line-up stumble quickly as opener David Warner and Captain Kane Williamson failed to score more than 2 runs before walking back to the pavilion. Holder’s unbeaten 47 from 29 deliveries helped the team. However, his man of the match performance failed the side to win as they fell short of five runs.

