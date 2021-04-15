IPL 2021: SRH coach explains why David Warner was wrong in demanding Patel's expulsion

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) skipper David Warner was left animated last night after Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) pacer Harshal Patel bowled two no-balls in the game. After Patel bowled his second no-ball to Rashid Khan in the 19th over, Warner appeared a bit agitated in the dugout, questioning umpires' decision to allow the RCB bowler to continue. Later, SRH coach Trevor Bayliss explained why umpires were right to allow Patel to complete his over despite him bowling two beamers in the game.

Bayliss, while talking to the press after the match, said Warner was animated because SRH was not playing good cricket and lost the game, adding "I think umpires got it right". Bayliss explained the first waist-high no-ball to Jason Holder was not directed at his body as opposed to the second no-ball to Rashid Khan. Patel was not warned by the umpires for the first high-waist no-ball that he bowled in the 17th over, which made second no-ball to Rashid Khan his first warning. A bowler can only be barred from bowling for the rest of the game if he bowls two high waist no-balls in the same match and is warned by the umpires for both, according to a rule change in 2017.

However, Warner was not looking happy with the decision of umpires to allow Harshal Patel to complete his 19th over. Warner appeared animated in the dug-out as RCB was nearing another win in the tournament. The Australian batting powerhouse, who scored an amazing fifty in the game, lost his second consecutive of IPL 2021 and is yet to register a win in the cash-rich tournament.

SRH vs RCB

The match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Royal Challengers Bangalore was a carbon copy of the Mumbai vs Kolkata game that took place at the same venue a day before. Royal Challengers Bangalore snatched victory from Hyderabad's jaws in the death overs as until then the David Warner-led side was cruising comfortably towards victory, just like it happened the other day. Warner chose to bowl after winning the toss and restricted Bangalore for 149/8 in what seemed an easy chase for the Orange Army in the second innings.

When Hyderabad came in to bat, the team lost an early wicket in Wriddhiman Saha, who was dismissed by Indian quick Mohammed Siraj for just 1 run. David Warner and Manish Pandey forged an important second-wicket partnership of 83 runs before it was broken by Kyle Jamieson. Warner scored an incredible half-century before he was sent back to the pavilion. England batsman Jonny Bairstow came in to bat and scored a 13-ball 12 runs before he dismissed by newcomer Shahbaz Ahmed. As Bairstow departed, two more wickets fell in the same over of set batsman Manish Pandey, who scored 38 off 39 balls, and Abdul Samad, who was sent back for a golden duck.

(Image Credit: PTI)

