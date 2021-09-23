IPL 2021: SRH Coach Trevor Bayliss Calls Delhi Capitals' Bowlers 'world Class' After Loss

Trevor Bayliss, the Sunrisers Hyderabad head coach, reckoned that the Delhi Capitals’ bowling unit played a massive role in SRH’s eight-wicket defeat on Wednesday at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium with the South African duo of Anrich Nortje and Kagiso Rabada picking up five of the seven wickets that fell in that innings.

Nortje clocked in excess of 150 km/h four times and bowled the eight fastest balls in IPL 2021 in DC’s previous game. In his first game in the ongoing edition, the right-arm pacer was declared the Player of the Match. Rabada, on the other hand, accounted for three scalps. Bayliss credited the Delhi Capitals' bowlers for being on top of their game.

In the meantime, backing SRH skipper Kane Williamson, Bayliss also accepted that being the world’s best doesn’t guarantee substantial knocks every other day. Williamson had a tough day in the office as he scored a painstaking 26-ball 18 before getting out to Axar Patel.

"Williamson is one of the world's best batters. Even the best batters in the world are not perfect. Sometimes they can have an off day. Look, you have to give DC bowlers credit. They bowled well. They have some world-class bowlers and, upfront, they are very fast bowlers. They had a good day and we did not. That's the game of cricket," Bayliss said in a virtual post-match press conference.

After electing to bat first, SRH lost David Warner for a golden duck and from there on, the Orange Army crawled to 134 for the loss of nine wickets. While defending the modest score, the Sunrisers could never get the Capitals’ batting by the scruff of its neck.

With the loss, SRH faced their seventh defeat in eight games and kept languishing at the bottom of the points table. Bayliss said that the lack of wickets put the SRH bowlers under pressure.

"Sometimes, low-scoring matches can be very exciting. It depends on whether both teams are scoring low scores. Our guys in the field stuck at it the best we could. The wickets did not come, so it put us under pressure. But the effort our guys put in was nothing to complain about. On another day, when we score more runs, the pressure we put in the field will help us take wickets," he added.

Image: IPL/BCCI