IPL 2021 SRH Vs CSK: MS Dhoni Thanks Fans For Supporting Team Through 'thick And Thin'

The IPL 2021 season has been nothing short of exceptional for Chennai Super Kings (CSK) who became the first team in this year's tournament to qualify for the play-off. The MS Dhoni-led team defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad on Thursday by six wickets at Sharjah to qualify for the IPL 2021 play-off stage. Following the victory in the SRH vs CSK IPL 2021 match, CSK Skipper MS Dhoni thanked the supporters for their support to the team during the good and the bad performances.

IPL 2021: MS Dhoni message for the fans

Following the win on Thursday, MS Dhoni in the post-match presentation said, “Well to the fans. They have been great right from the start. We do not need to utter a lot when it comes to good or bad performances, they have taken care of it and I can proudly say on the behalf of CSK that we are very proud of the fans we have got. But since this is a stage… I would ask them to be humble always because that is what the team does and I feel as a fan of the team they also need to do the same and you need to respect each and everyone’s view,”

MS Dhoni IPL 2021 records

Other than the 100 catches record, MS Dhoni recently overtook Dinesh Karthik for most dismissals by a wicketkeeper in the IPL. Dhoni surpassed Karthik to become the wicketkeeper-batsman with the most number of caught-behind dismissals in the tournament's history.

Dhoni reached the IPL milestone after he helped Josh Hazlewood pick Dinesh Karthik's wicket in the final over of the first innings. During the recent CSK vs KKR match, Dhoni picked two catches behind the stumps to complete 116 dismissals in the IPL. Dinesh Karthik presently has 115 catches with the gloves in his IPL career. Dhoni has 119 dismissals to his name.

The CSK skipper has, however, not had a great run with the bat scoring just 66 runs in 11 matches played so far. Overall, MS Dhoni stats have been pretty impressive with the former India skipper scoring 4,698 runs from the 215 matches he played for the Chennai franchise.