IPL 2021, SRH Vs CSK Playing 11: One Change For Chennai; Sunrisers Retain Same XI

In the match no. 44 of ongoing UAE edition of IPL 2021 between Chennai Super Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad, CSK won the toss and asked SRH to bat first. CSK have made only one change from the playing XI that featured against Kolkata Knight Riders, by bringing experienced T20 allrounder Dwayne Bravo replacing youngster Sam Curran. On the other hand, SRH opted for an unchanged line-up from their match against Rajasthan Royals on September 27, which they won by seven wickets.

Meanwhile, during the live broadcast of the match by Star Sports, after winning the toss and opting to bowl first, CSK skipper MS Dhoni said that the wicket looks fresh, however, it tends to slow down as the match progresses. On speaking about the transformation of CSK, who finished second last in the IPL 2020 points table, to being the current table-toppers in IPL 2021, MS Dhoni said that it is very difficult to find the reason, however, the team has been brilliant this year. On the other hand, SRH skipper Kane Williamson said that the surface looks better than the other surfaces at Sharjah. He further said that SRH would look to build strong performance with an unchanged squad. He added that the team wants to play good cricket with four games to go in this season.

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings Playing 11-

Chennai Super Kings Playing XI- Faf du Plessis, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, Suresh Raina, MS Dhoni, Ravindra Jadeja, Dwayne Bravo, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Josh Hazlewood

Sunrisers Hyderabad Playing XI- Jason Roy, Wriddhiman Saha, Kane Williamson, Priyam Garg, Abhishek Sharma, Jason Holder, Abdul Samad, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Siddharth Kaul, Sandeep Sharma

Both CSK and SRH would look to add two valuable points to their IPL 2021 points tally by winning the match. CSK are currently at the top of the IPL 2021 points table, with eight wins in 10 matches ahead of Delhi Capitals(DC) and Royal Challengers Bangalore(RCB) till now. Whereas, SRH have only two matches out of the 10 they have played this season and find themselves at the bottom of the points table below Punjab Kings(PBKS) and Rajasthan Royals(RR).

(Instagram Image: @chennaiipl/ @sunrisershyd/ BCCI)