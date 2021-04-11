Last Updated:

SRH Vs KKR Live Score Online, IPL 2021: KKR Beat SRH By 10 Runs In Their Opening Match

IPL 2021, SRH vs KKR Live Score Online: After two back-to-back epic encounters, David Warner-led side will take on Eoin Morgan & Co as SRH lock horns with KKR at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai

Ujjwal Samrat
23:31 IST, April 11th 2021
SRH vs KKR: Netizens slams Manish Pandey for his anchor role as KKR defeats SRH

Despite keeping the Sunrisers Hyderabad into the game and scoring an unbeaten 61 runs, people on social media are not happy with Manish Pandey

 

23:05 IST, April 11th 2021
SRH vs KKR: Kolkata beats Hyderabad by 10 runs in their opening match

The Kolkata Knight Riders defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad by 10 runs in their first match of IPL 2021. SRH needed 22 runs in the final over. 

 

22:56 IST, April 11th 2021
SRH vs KKR: Hyderabad's chances slim down as Vijay Shankar departs

With the dismissal of Vijay Shankar, SRH's chances to win the match are getting thin. Shankar was dismissed by Andre Russell. SRH 157/5 (18.2)

 

22:50 IST, April 11th 2021
SRH vs KKR: Manish Pandey fighting for Hyderabad, brings up his half century

Manish Pandey is fighting alone for the Sunrisers Hyderabad as the required rate is creeping up with every over passing by. SRH 144/4 (17)

 

22:47 IST, April 11th 2021
SRH vs KKR: Nabi gets hit on neck, comes up with a boundary

Mohammad Nabi got a nasty hit on the back of his neck off Prasidh Krishan's short ball. As soon as he was hit, a time-out was taken, however when the match resumed he replied with a boundary. 

 

22:28 IST, April 11th 2021
SRH vs KKR: Pat Cummins takes his first wicket, removes Bairstow at 55

Pat Cummins brought back KKR in game after he took the key wicket of Jonny Bairstow. Bairstow as dismissed 55. SRH 102/3 (13 Ov)

 

22:20 IST, April 11th 2021
SRH vs KKR: Bairstow brings his 6th IPL 50 with a six off Chakravarthy

Steadying SRH's inning after losing two early wickets, Jonny Bairstow and Manish Pandey are keeping Hyderabad in the game. Bairstow brought his 6th IPL half-century with a spectacular six on Varun Chakravarthy's ball.

 

22:05 IST, April 11th 2021
SRH vs KKR: Bairstow-Pandey steady Hyderabad's inning, stitch 50 runs partnership

Jonny Bairstow and Manish Pandey are keeping the Sunrisers in the game as they both stitched a 50 run partnership.SRH 69/2 (9 Ov)

 

 

21:55 IST, April 11th 2021
SRH vs KKR: Jonny Bairstow-Manish Pandey looks to solidify after losing early wickets

Chasing a stiff total of 188 runs, SRH lost both its opener in the powerplay. SRH 45/2 (7)

 

21:41 IST, April 11th 2021
SRH vs KKR: Hyderabad loses Warner & Saha in first three overs

Kolkata could not have asked for a better start with the ball as both openers of SRH- David Warner and Wriddhiman Saha inside the first three overs. SRH 13/2 (3.1 Ov)

 

21:35 IST, April 11th 2021
SRH vs KKR: Prasidh Krishna dismisses captain Warner on 3

SRH's captain David Warner was not able to capitalise the lifeline he got in the first over as he was dismissed by Prasidh Krishna on 3. SRH 10/1 (2 Ov)

 

21:32 IST, April 11th 2021
SRH vs KKR: Harbhajan Singh starts with the new ball, Warner dropped on first ball

Harbhajan Singh almost pulled out a memorable debut for KKR as David Warner catch was dropped by Pat Cummins on the first ball of the second inning. SRH 10/0 (1.2)

 

21:15 IST, April 11th 2021
SRH vs KKR: Kolkata sets the target of 188 runs for Hyderabad

Courtesy of Dinesh Karthik's cameo at the end, KKR scored 187 runs by losing 6 wickets at the completion of the first inning. 

 

21:04 IST, April 11th 2021
SRH vs KKR: Harsha Bhogle hails Nitish Rana for his explosive 80

 

21:02 IST, April 11th 2021
SRH vs KKR: Kolkata looses Rana-Russell-Morgan back-to-back in crucial death over

After Rashid Khan dismissed Andre Russell on 5, Mohammad Nabi dismissed well-set Nitish Rana and captain Eoin Morgan back to back. KKR 160/5 (17.4 overs)

 

 

20:55 IST, April 11th 2021
SRH vs KKR: Rashid Khan dismisses dangerous Andre Russell cheaply in death overs

KKR's dangerous all-rounder Andre Russell was outfoxed by leg-spinner Rashid Khan and departed on 5 runs. KKR 160/3 (17.1 Ov)

 

 

20:48 IST, April 11th 2021
SRH vs KKR: T Natarajan gets his first wicket, dismisses Tripathi on 53

T Natarajan got his wicket of IPL 2021 as he broke the dangerous partnership of Nitish Rana and Rahul Tripathi. KKR 151/2 (15.4 OV)

 

 

20:44 IST, April 11th 2021
SRH vs KKR: Rahul Tripathi brings his 6th half-century off just 28 deliveries

 

20:44 IST, April 11th 2021
SRH vs KKR: Harsha Bhogle hails Rahul Tripathi says KKR ' Should get 200'

 

20:38 IST, April 11th 2021
SRH vs KKR: Rana-Tripathi stitches fifty runs partnership for Kolkata

After Shubman Gill and Nitish Rana, Rahul Tripathi and Nitish Rana have also stitched 50 runs partnership for KKR. KKR 126/1 (14) 

 

20:24 IST, April 11th 2021
SRH vs KKR: Netizens impressed with Rahul Tripathi as he breaches the 1000 run-mark

 

20:21 IST, April 11th 2021
SRH vs KKR: Rahul Tripathi brings his 1000 runs in IPL

 

20:21 IST, April 11th 2021
SRH vs KKR: Nitish Rana brings his 12th half-century of IPL with a bang

KKR's opener Nitish Rana brought his 12th IPL half-century and fourth as an opener. KKR 85/1 (10.2)

 

20:15 IST, April 11th 2021
SRH vs KKR: Rana-Tripathi solidifies Kolkata innings, strategic time-out

After the dismissal of Shubman Gill, Nitish Rana and Rahul Tripathi keep KKR's inning on track. KKR 69/1 (9)

20:05 IST, April 11th 2021
SRH vs KKR: Rashid Khan draws first blood, dismisses Shubman Gill on 15

SRH's ace leg-spinner Rashid Khan broke the 50 runs partnership between Shubman Gill and Nitish Rana. KKR 54/1 (7.1)

 

 

19:59 IST, April 11th 2021
SRH vs KKR: Shubman Gill-Nitish Rana explosive start to Kolkata, 50 runs partnership

As the powerplay ends, KKR opener Shubman Gill and Nitish Rana have provided a solid start to the team. KKR 50/0 (6 Ov)

 

19:54 IST, April 11th 2021
SRH vs KKR: Hasrah Bhogle hails Shubman Gill's six off Natarajan

 

19:52 IST, April 11th 2021
SRH vs KKR: Harsha Bhogle hopeful to see Shakib Al Hasan at 3

 

19:49 IST, April 11th 2021
SRH vs KKR: Nitish Rana sets Kolkata's tone, attacks SRH's bowlers in powerplay

KKR openers Nitish Rana and Shubman Gill have given a solid start, with Rana attacking SRH's bowlers. KKR: 33/0 (4 Ov)

 

19:36 IST, April 11th 2021
SRH vs KKR: Bhuvneshwar Kumar bowls tight first over to KKR opener Nitish Rana

 

