SRH Vs KKR Live Score Online, IPL 2021: KKR Beat SRH By 10 Runs In Their Opening Match

Despite keeping the Sunrisers Hyderabad into the game and scoring an unbeaten 61 runs, people on social media are not happy with Manish Pandey
Manish Pandey new role to play anchor role throughout the innings to get into Team India.— Deep Point (@ComeonPant) April 11, 2021
KKR wins the game by 10 runs, it's their 100th win in the IPL history. What a game for them, classical display of batting and bowling. SRH looked in control until Jonny Bairstow and Manish Pandey were batting, Pandey was unable to accelerate at the right time for them.— Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) April 11, 2021
Only jersey changed, Manish pandey still plays for KKR.. pic.twitter.com/BSTh95kBCU— Keechaʳᶜᵇ (@Dhanushvk_) April 11, 2021
Huge credits to Ravi Shastri & Virat Kohli for including SKY in place of Manish Pandey...The new Kedar Jadhav.— Deep Point (@ComeonPant) April 11, 2021
The Kolkata Knight Riders defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad by 10 runs in their first match of IPL 2021. SRH needed 22 runs in the final over.
Match 3. It's all over! Kolkata Knight Riders won by 10 runs https://t.co/jt3qCUaHYC #SRHvKKR #VIVOIPL #IPL2021— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 11, 2021
With the dismissal of Vijay Shankar, SRH's chances to win the match are getting thin. Shankar was dismissed by Andre Russell. SRH 157/5 (18.2)
Muscle Russell strikes! 💪🏼💪🏼💪🏼 pic.twitter.com/yTfmkOiagz— KolkataKnightRiders (@KKRiders) April 11, 2021
Manish Pandey is fighting alone for the Sunrisers Hyderabad as the required rate is creeping up with every over passing by. SRH 144/4 (17)
Manish Pandey brings up his half-century off 37 deliveries.— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 11, 2021
Live - https://t.co/yqAwBPCpkb #VIVOIPL #SRHvKKR pic.twitter.com/eXw200hBRe
Mohammad Nabi got a nasty hit on the back of his neck off Prasidh Krishan's short ball. As soon as he was hit, a time-out was taken, however when the match resumed he replied with a boundary.
Nabi is hit 😓— SunRisers Hyderabad (@SunRisers) April 11, 2021
Hope he's fine!#SRHvKKR #OrangeOrNothing #OrangeArmy
Back and how!!!!— SunRisers Hyderabad (@SunRisers) April 11, 2021
Nabi responds with a four right after!#SRH - 130/3 (15.5)#SRHvKKR #OrangeOrNothing #OrangeArmy
Pat Cummins brought back KKR in game after he took the key wicket of Jonny Bairstow. Bairstow as dismissed 55. SRH 102/3 (13 Ov)
BREAKTHROUGH!!! #CarnageCummins has struck, the danger man Bairstow is gone! 🤩— KolkataKnightRiders (@KKRiders) April 11, 2021
SRH - 102/3 (13)#KKRHaiTaiyaar #SRHvKKR #IPL2021 pic.twitter.com/MdFb3kxcjY
Steadying SRH's inning after losing two early wickets, Jonny Bairstow and Manish Pandey are keeping Hyderabad in the game. Bairstow brought his 6th IPL half-century with a spectacular six on Varun Chakravarthy's ball.
FIFTY!@jbairstow21 brings up his half-century with a MAXIMUM.— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 11, 2021
Live - https://t.co/yqAwBPCpkb #VIVOIPL #SRHvKKR pic.twitter.com/yxz3ebDAQP
Jonny Bairstow and Manish Pandey are keeping the Sunrisers in the game as they both stitched a 50 run partnership.SRH 69/2 (9 Ov)
Bairstow and Manish Pandey steady ship for #SRH with a 50-run partnership.— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 11, 2021
Live - https://t.co/pSh1Qt33LQ #SRHvKKR #VIVOIPL pic.twitter.com/pCUZ0VHuhv
Chasing a stiff total of 188 runs, SRH lost both its opener in the powerplay. SRH 45/2 (7)
#SRH lose two wickets in the powerplay with 35 runs on the board.— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 11, 2021
Live - https://t.co/yqAwBPCpkb #VIVOIPL #SRHvKKR pic.twitter.com/nHInAAfztv
Kolkata could not have asked for a better start with the ball as both openers of SRH- David Warner and Wriddhiman Saha inside the first three overs. SRH 13/2 (3.1 Ov)
He cleans up Saha on his first ball back in Purple and Gold.— KolkataKnightRiders (@KKRiders) April 11, 2021
Not a bad start to his 2nd #KKR stint! 💪#KKRHaiTaiyaar #SRHvKKR #IPL2021 https://t.co/TFEkaY3NOh
SRH's captain David Warner was not able to capitalise the lifeline he got in the first over as he was dismissed by Prasidh Krishna on 3. SRH 10/1 (2 Ov)
.@prasidh43 strikes!!! 🤩@DineshKarthik has yet another catch to add to his tally, Warner his latest victim! 🙌🏼#KKRHaiTaiyaar #SRHvKKR #IPL2021 pic.twitter.com/7FCXiDKOjH— KolkataKnightRiders (@KKRiders) April 11, 2021
Harbhajan Singh almost pulled out a memorable debut for KKR as David Warner catch was dropped by Pat Cummins on the first ball of the second inning. SRH 10/0 (1.2)
ALMOST a perfect start for @harbhajan_singh ☹️— KolkataKnightRiders (@KKRiders) April 11, 2021
Courtesy of Dinesh Karthik's cameo at the end, KKR scored 187 runs by losing 6 wickets at the completion of the first inning.
Rana in leading role 😎— KolkataKnightRiders (@KKRiders) April 11, 2021
Tripathi in supporting role 🤝
Blockbuster opening innings for KKR in #IPL2021!#KKRHaiTaiyaar #SRHvKKR pic.twitter.com/AdtCkQKEzv
Top innings from Nitish Rana. As the innings stumbles, the value will become more apparent. The problem with bottom loading a team is that the big hitters don't always get the time to play themselves in.— Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) April 11, 2021
After Rashid Khan dismissed Andre Russell on 5, Mohammad Nabi dismissed well-set Nitish Rana and captain Eoin Morgan back to back. KKR 160/5 (17.4 overs)
Two wickets in two balls for Mohammad Nabi.— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 11, 2021
Nitish Rana and Eoin Morgan depart.
Live - https://t.co/jt3qCUsiQa #SRHvKKR #VIVOIPL pic.twitter.com/YRmVIXOejg
KKR's dangerous all-rounder Andre Russell was outfoxed by leg-spinner Rashid Khan and departed on 5 runs. KKR 160/3 (17.1 Ov)
Things we love to see 😍🧡🎩#SRHvKKR #OrangeOrNothing #OrangeArmy pic.twitter.com/6V50eCBApS— SunRisers Hyderabad (@SunRisers) April 11, 2021
T Natarajan got his wicket of IPL 2021 as he broke the dangerous partnership of Nitish Rana and Rahul Tripathi. KKR 151/2 (15.4 OV)
WICKKEETT!!!!— SunRisers Hyderabad (@SunRisers) April 11, 2021
Natarajan breaks the big partnership, Saha takes the Tripathi's catch. A much-needed wicket!!!
KKR - 146/2 (15.2)#SRHvKKR #OrangeOrNothing #OrangeArmy
A brilliant FIFTY from Rahul Tripathi off just 28 deliveries.— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 11, 2021
His 6th in #VIVOIPL 👏👏
Live - https://t.co/pSh1Qt33LQ #SRHvKKR #VIVOIPL pic.twitter.com/M93M9Rvk1z
Tripathi has done everything asked of him and more. And as good as anyone else in that slot! Should get 200 now, nothing there for the bowler.— Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) April 11, 2021
After Shubman Gill and Nitish Rana, Rahul Tripathi and Nitish Rana have also stitched 50 runs partnership for KKR. KKR 126/1 (14)
Another 50-run partnership in no time for @KKRiders.— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 11, 2021
These two are on song at the moment 💥💥
Live - https://t.co/pSh1Qt33LQ #SRHvKKR #VIVOIPL pic.twitter.com/scUY2vsI9i
Rahul Tripathi completes 1,000 runs in the IPL. He's a really good hitter of the ball, has been underutilized many times.— Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) April 11, 2021
It's good to be in Rahul Tripathi zone. With the other better ones in the team, no-one cares if he fails but highly appreciated if he scores. #KKRHaiTaiyaar #IPL2021 #SRHvsKKR— ABS (@AbhiBSarda) April 11, 2021
The way Tripathi listens to carefully to everything Rana says at the crease makes me smile. Exciting watching these two in the middle today. #KKRvsSRH #IPL2021— Sathvir Kaur (@SathvirKaur) April 11, 2021
As Tripathi showed in that last over against Nabi, he is an accomplished player against the ball turning in, and has a career strike rate of 174 against it.— Bibekananda sahu (@Iambibeka) April 11, 2021
It's a different story when the ball turns away rom the bat, and his career strike rate falls to 109.#IPL2021 #KKRvSRH
HUGE for Rahul! 👏#SRHvKKR #KKRHaiTaiyaar #IPL2021 pic.twitter.com/tghv23tFr3— KolkataKnightRiders (@KKRiders) April 11, 2021
KKR's opener Nitish Rana brought his 12th IPL half-century and fourth as an opener. KKR 85/1 (10.2)
FIFTY!— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 11, 2021
A quick-fire half-century for @NitishRana_27 👏👏
Live - https://t.co/jt3qCUsiQa #SRHvKKR #VIVOIPL pic.twitter.com/iomoWiReF7
After the dismissal of Shubman Gill, Nitish Rana and Rahul Tripathi keep KKR's inning on track. KKR 69/1 (9)
SRH's ace leg-spinner Rashid Khan broke the 50 runs partnership between Shubman Gill and Nitish Rana. KKR 54/1 (7.1)
How's THAT for his first wicket of #IPL2021?? 😍😍— SunRisers Hyderabad (@SunRisers) April 11, 2021
Rashid finds the breakthough. Gets Gill off a googly 🎩#SRHvKKR #OrangeOrNothing #OrangeArmy pic.twitter.com/DEFKDirGJl
Cometh the hour, cometh @rashidkhan_19.— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 11, 2021
Gets the breakthrough with a googly that Shubman doesn't pick.
Live - https://t.co/pSh1Qt33LQ #SRHvKKR #VIVOIPL pic.twitter.com/EdaXjTwvYE
As the powerplay ends, KKR opener Shubman Gill and Nitish Rana have provided a solid start to the team. KKR 50/0 (6 Ov)
The @KKRiders get off to a flying start with a solid 50-run partnership between their openers.— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 11, 2021
At the end of the powerplay, the scoreboard reads 50/0
Live - https://t.co/pSh1Qt33LQ #SRHvKKR #VIVOIPL pic.twitter.com/8hiRb3hM2S
STAND. AND. ADMIRE. 🙌— KolkataKnightRiders (@KKRiders) April 11, 2021
Kill Gill, straight 6⃣ ke saath jeet liya dill! 💜@RealShubmanGill #KKRHaiTaiyaar #SRHvKKR #IPL2021
That six from Shubman just now! Class all over.— Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) April 11, 2021
Completely agree with this #KKR batting order. Rana to open with Gill. Hopefully Shakib at 3 and Tripathi as a floater— Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) April 11, 2021
KKR openers Nitish Rana and Shubman Gill have given a solid start, with Rana attacking SRH's bowlers. KKR: 33/0 (4 Ov)
.@NitishRana_27 setting the tone👌#KKRHaiTaiyaar #SRHvKKR #IPL2021 https://t.co/lPYJIqyw9A— KolkataKnightRiders (@KKRiders) April 11, 2021
4, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0 💪— SunRisers Hyderabad (@SunRisers) April 11, 2021
Make that five consecutive dots from Bhuvi 👏👏
KKR - 4/0 (1)#SRHvKKR #OrangeOrNothing #OrangeArmy https://t.co/Xi5H2GcmLj