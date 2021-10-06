IPL 2021, SRH Vs RCB Playing XI: Sunrisers And Challengers Go In With Unchanged Team

The Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) are all set to face the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) on Wednesday at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in the next match of IPL 2021. The SRH vs RCB match is scheduled to commence live at 7:30 PM IST on October 6. At the toss, both SRH and RCB captains explained why they did not make any changes to their playing XI.

SRH vs RCB playing XI

SRH playing XI: Jason Roy, Wriddhiman Saha (w), Kane Williamson (c), Priyam Garg, Abhishek Sharma, Abdul Samad, Jason Holder, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Siddarth Kaul, Umran Malik

RCB playing XI: Virat Kohli (c), Devdutt Padikkal, Srikar Bharat (w), Glenn Maxwell, AB de Villiers, Daniel Christian, Shahbaz Ahmed, George Garton, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal

IPL 2021: Virat Kohli wins toss and chooses to bowl first

After winning the toss, Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Virat Kohli decided to bowl first. While explaining his decision, Kohli said, "We have seen the wicket eases out in the second half. We had a bit of a jolt at the start of this leg. Against Chennai, we could have made a game out of it. We were 15-20 short. Every team wants to qualify with a few games to spare. Having qualified, we would want to back ourselves to deliver when under pressure. Same side for us."

SRH vs RCB: Kane Williamson explains rationale for no changes

Sunrisers Hyderabad captain Kane Williamson explained that they were sticking to the same team as they wanted to give the youth more opportunities because of their enthusiasm. "Exciting opportunity for us. I think as an environment, we would try to evolve. There is still some focus. There is a lot of enthusiasm thanks to the youth in the team. We are going with the same side from the last match," said the SRH captain.