IPL 2021: SRH Vs RR Head-to-head Stats, Key Players, Latest Form, And More

In the 40th match of the ongoing IPL 2021, Sunrisers Hyderabad will be locking horns with Rajasthan Royals at Dubai International Stadium on Monday. Both teams would be looking to overcome their previous defeats during the weekend doubleheader. While RR lost their last game against northern rivals Delhi Capitals by 33 runs on Saturday, SRH suffered a heartbreaking five-run defeat at the hands of Punjab Kings on the same night.

Ahead of Monday's clash, here's a look at the head-to-head stats, key players, latest form and, more.

SRH vs RR head to head

Talking about SRH vs RR head-to-head record, both teams have faced each other 14 times and share the spoils with 7 wins each. In the last five SRH vs RR matches, it is Rajasthan Royals who have their noses ahead winning three, while SRH has only managed two wins. In the first leg of the IPL 2021, it was the inaugural edition's winners who registered a convincing 55-run win.

SRH vs RR team news

Rajasthan Royals skipper Sanju Samson had hinted that the franchise could make some changes in the upcoming fixture during the post-match interview after his side's defeat. Sanju was the lone warrior for Rajasthan as he scored an unbeaten 53-ball 70 at a strike rate of 132.08. His innings included eight boundaries and a maximum.

Meanwhile, it remains to be seen whether SRH would be benching underfire opener, David Warner, with the team's playoffs qualification hopes as good as over. With just a few matches left for the 'Orange Army' this season, the SRH management may look to give their bench players some match time and showcase their skill. With David Warner only managing to score just two runs so far in the IPL 2021 UAE leg, the management might opt for England opener Jason Roy to take Warner's place at the top.

There might be changes in the middle order as well as the team will look to strengthen their options. Manish Pandey and Abdul Samad are likely to hold onto their spot, but Kedar Jadhav could make way for Vijay Shankar, Virat Singh, or Abhishek Sharma. Both Abhishek and Shankar can bowl as well.

SRH vs RR Playing 11

Here's the probable Playing XI of both sides.

Sunrisers Hyderabad:

David Warner, Wriddhiman Saha(wk), Manish Pandey, Kane Williamson (c), Kedar Jadhav, Jason Holder, Abdul Samad, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Sandeep Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed

Rajasthan Royals:

Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson (c & wk), David Miller, Liam Livingstone, Mahipal Lomror, Riyan Parag, Rahul Tewatia, Chetan Sakariya, Kartik Tyagi, Mustafizur Rahman, Tabraiz Shamsi