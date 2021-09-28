IPL 2021, SRH Vs RR: Riyan Parag Posts Hilarious Meme To Sum Up Poor Form With Bat

When he burst onto the scene in the 2019 Indian Premier League, Riyan Parag was deemed to have a bright future in the offing. He made his debut for the Rajasthan Royals and caught the eyeballs with his fearless display of stroke-play. However, in the ongoing edition of the tournament, the youngster hasn’t quite had the outings he would have expected to have before its start. Of 10 matches in IPL 2021, Parag has scored a mere 84 runs at an average of 12 and a strike rate of 125.37. With a top score of 25, the right-hander has strained to find his feet. With the ball in hand, Parag has picked up a solitary wicket at an expensive economy rate of 11.50. In RR’s previous game against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Monday, September 27, Parag flattered to deceive as well.

Coming to bat in the final over of the Royals’ innings, he bagged a golden duck after Siddarth Kaul dismissed him. He didn’t get to bowl in the game at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. The lack of good performance has got Parag a little worried. The Assam cricketer posted a picture, showing his anguish.

IPL 2021: Aakash Chopra suggests RR should give Shivam Dube a chance ahead of Riyan Parag

Parag’s poor run of form has led to questions surrounding his position in the Royals’ lineup. Former Indian cricketer Aakash Chopra reckoned that RR should give Shivam Dube an opportunity in the upcoming matches. “Why don’t they go to Shivam Dube, man? Riyan Parag has done nothing, next to nothing, bowls with a very strange action [that too, only] one over. Why not Shivam Dube? He can bat, has played for India. You bought him for 4.5 crores, what is he doing on the benches? I have got no idea,” Chopra was quoted as saying by ESPNcricinfo.

Dale Steyn, the former South Africa fast bowler, was also of the opinion that Parag should make way for Dube, who has scored 145 runs at an average of 24.16 with a top score of 46. Dube is yet to play a game in the UAE leg of the T20 league. “Riyan Parag hasn’t really done anything. You know, there’s nothing that I can remember other than some fancy celebrations (chuckles),” Steyn said.

(Image: PTI/BCCI)