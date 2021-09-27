IPL 2021, SRH Vs RR: Sanju Samson Surpasses DC's Shikhar Dhawan In Orange Cap Race

Rajasthan Royals (RR) skipper Sanju Samson on Monday surpassed Delhi Capitals (DC) opener Shikhar Dhawan in the race of the Orange Cap in IPL 2021 Phase 2. In the SRH vs RR encounter, Sanju Samson played a blistering knock of 82 runs off 57 balls with the help of 7 boundaries and 3 sixes. With his 82 runs knock, RR skipper Sanju Samson became the new Orange Cap holder (batsman with the most number of runs) surpassing Shikhar Dhawan.

After his blistering 82 runs knock, Sanju Samson is on the top of the table of batsmen with the most number of runs in IPL 2021- 433 runs. Sanju Samson has played 10 matches in IPL 2021 in which he has scored 433 runs with an average of 54.12. On the other hand, DC opener Shikhar Dhawan is also not too behind the RR skipper as he has scored 430 runs in 10 matches with an average of 47.77. PBKS skipper KL Rahul is at the third spot with 401 runs in 9 matches.

Fans laud Sanju Samson for his fiery innings in SRH vs RR encounter

Excellent innings by Sanju Samson. 82 in 57 balls, set the stage for Rajasthan Royals and took them to a good score. pic.twitter.com/kdNIPxKkug — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) September 27, 2021

Sanju Samson is now the orange cap holder of IPL 2021. — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) September 27, 2021

Sanju Samson in #IPL2021: 433 runs at an average of 54.12 and strike rate of 141.96 - taking more context into this stats - only 2 #RR players in top 25 in run-getters list - he is carrying this batting unit. — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) September 27, 2021

Top two run scores in this IPL

Sanju Samson

Shekhar Dhawan



Top two wicket takers:

Harshal Patel

Avesh Khan



None of them are in T20 WC squad. — Rohit Yadav (@cricrohit) September 27, 2021

SRH aims 164 to beat RR

Meanwhile, the SunRisers Hyderabad has started their chase (while writing this article). Jason Roy and SRH skipper Kane Williamson are eyeing to steady the ship after the dismissal of opener Wriddhiman Saha. Coming back to RR innings, Sanju Samson starred with the bat as Rajasthan Royals (RR) posted a score of 164/5 in twenty overs at the Dubai International Stadium.

Opting to bat first, RR had a shaky start after their star opener Evin Lewis walked back to the dressing room in the second over of the innings. Bhuvneshwar Kumar struck on his first ball as Abdul Samad caught Lewis on the fence.

Yashasvi Jaiswal and Sanju Samson then steadied the ship for the team in pink as the duo gathered 49 runs in the first powerplay. The pair continued with their carnage in the middle overs.

Siddarth Kaul removed Samson in the last over of the innings. Sanju Samson walked back for 82 off 57 balls. Riyan Parag also got out in that last over as SRH managed to finish on a high at the end of innings.

(Image: iplt20.com)

(Inputs: ANI)