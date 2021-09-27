IPL 2021, SRH Vs RR: Will David Warner Find Place In SRH Playing XI?

The Sunrisers Hyderabad team are currently in the middle of a very poor season having registered just one win from the 8 matches played in IPL 2021 so far. The 'Orange Army' are languishing at the bottom of the points table and with the chance to qualify for the knockout stage almost diminishing the team will be playing for pride in the remaining matches. The SRH batting line-up has failed to fire this season especially opener David Warner who is not only going through a poor form with the bat but also lost his captaincy in the first half of the tournament.

Will David Warner find a place in SRH playing 11?

The SRH vs RR match will be a chance for Kane Williamson to lead the team to level the scores against Rajasthan Royals having lost to them in the first leg of the tournament. However, with only a couple of matches left, the SRH management may look to give their bench players some match time and showcase their skill. With David Warner only managing to score just 2 runs so far in the IPL 2021 UAE leg the management might opt for England opener Jason Roy to take Warner's place at the top.

There might be changes in the middle order as well as the team will look to strengthen their options. Manish Pandey and Abdul Samad are likely to hold onto their spot, but Kedar Jadhav could make way for Vijay Shankar, Virat Singh or Abhishek Sharma. Both Abhishek and Shankar can bowl as well.

Coming to the bowling department Bhuvneshwar Kumar will lead the pace attack, along with Sandeep Sharma. Jason Holder, who plays the role of an all-rounder in the side, can come in as the 3rd pacer if SRH decide to bring in 2 all-rounders from the bench. Rashid Khan is confirmed to keep his spot in the playing 11.

SRH vs RR head to head record

Talking about SRH vs RR head to head record, both teams have faced each other 14 times and share the spoils with 7 wins each. In the last five SRH vs RR matches, it is Rajasthan Royals who have their noses ahead winning three, while SRH have won only 2 matches. In the earlier encounter, Rajasthan Royals won by 55 runs.

Image: PTI