IPL 2021: SRH's Rashid Khan Receives CSK Jersey From Skipper MS Dhoni

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper MS Dhoni gifted a CSK jersey of his, to Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) spinner Rashid Khan after CSK defeated SRH by six wickets in match No 44 of Indian Premier League (IPL) on September 30. MS Dhoni starred in the match being played at the Sharjah Cricket Ground, as he hit the winning runs for CSK while chasing a target of 135 runs set by SRH. After losing the toss, and being sent out to bat first, SRH scored 134 runs at the loss of seven wickets. Rashid Khan contributed to SRH’s first innings, by scoring crucial 17 runs off 13 balls, with the help of two fours, and remained not-out at the end of their 20 overs.

During the second innings of the match, CSK openers Ruturaj Gaikwad and Faf du Plessis stitched a partnership of 75 runs off 61 balls for the first wicket. Gaikwad, during his stay at the crease, looked promising, as he confidently stepped out of the crease while facing Rashid Khan and hit him for boundaries and sixes. Khan, on the other hand, had the last laugh in his battle with Gaikwad, as he dismissed the batter with an lbw in the 11th over of the match.

Rashid Khan contributed in CSK vs SRH both with bat and ball.

However, Khan’s contribution of 17* runs with the bat and 1/27 during his four overs with balls, was of little help for SRH, as CSK cruised to victory with ease. MS Dhoni and Ambati Rayudu hit 31 runs off 25 balls for the fifth wicket as Dhoni sealed the victory for CSK with a massive six over the deep mid-wicket boundary. Courtesy of their win against SRH, CSK became the first team to qualify for the IPL 2021 playoffs. Whereas, SRH found themselves at the bottom of the IPL 2021 points table with only two wins to their name in 11 matches. Rashid Khan will appear again for SRH in their next clash against KKR on October 3. Whereas, MS Dhoni will lead CSK again as they look to continue their winning momentum to the IPL playoffs, as they play their next league match against Rajasthan Royals (RR) on October 2, at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi.

(Image: rashid.khan19/iplt20/BCCI)