IPL 2021: SRH's T Natarajan COVID Positive; Match Against DC To Be Played As Per Schedule

In a massive development ahead of the Sunrisers Hyderabad-Delhi Capitals clash, SRH left-arm speedster T Natarajan tested positive for COVID-19

Ujjwal Samrat
Sunrisers Hyderabad

In a massive development ahead of the Sunrisers Hyderabad-Delhi Capitals clash, SRH speedster T Natarajan tested positive for COVID-19 at a scheduled RT-PCR test. As per the official release, Natarajan has isolated himself from the rest of the squad. He is currently asymptomatic.

6 close contact with Natarajan in isolation

The medical team has identified the below mentioned six close contacts of the player, who have also been placed in isolation:

1. Vijay Shankar - Player
2. Vijay Kumar - Team Manager
3. Shyam Sundar J - Physiotherapist
4. Anjana Vannan - Doctor
5. Tushar Khedkar - Logistics Manager
6. Periyasamy Ganesan - Net Bowler

The rest of the contingent including the close contacts underwent RT-PCR tests at 5AM local time on Wedneday and the test reports came negative. As a result, tonight's game between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Delhi Capitals will go ahead at the Dubai International Stadium, Dubai. 

As per the IPL's Standard Operating Procedure (SOP), Natarajan will now have to isolate for 10 days and test negative twice before being allowed back into the bubble. The development comes as a major blow to SRH, who could not avail his services in the first leg of IPL 2021 due to an injury. 30-year-old Natarajan has 20 IPL wickets from 24 matches that he has played.

The IPL 2021 Phase 2 resumed on Sunday after it had to be halted in May due to multiple COVID cases in its bio-bubble when the event was being staged in India. Even at that time, SRH was affected when senior wicketkeeper-batsman Wriddhiman Saha tested positive. The league was suspended once his report came out, adding to the three cases that had been detected before that.  Meanwhile, the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) will start its campaign of the IPL 2021 Phase 2 against the Delhi Capitals on Wednesday.

