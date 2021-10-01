IPL 2021: 'Suresh Has Earned Bit Of Leeway,' CSK Coach Fleming Comments On Raina's Form

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) became the first team in the Indian Premier League 2021 to qualify for the playoffs after a comfortable six-wicket victory over Sunrisers Hyderabad on Thursday at the Sharjah Cricket Ground. They have come a long way from last season where they were the first team to be eliminated to now the first to grab a playoff spot. However, a player who has not been in the best form this season has otherwise been one of the most successful IPL players, Suresh Raina. But according to CSK's coach Stephen Fleming, Raina will come good towards the business end of the tournament.

If there's one concern for the Super Kings, it's Raina's form with the bat. At the start of the season he hit a 36-ball 54 against Delhi Capitals in Mumbai but since then has managed to score more than 20 only once in nine innings. His average has been 19.62 which is his lowest ever in all 13 editions of the IPL so far.

Raina's 'performances will improve'

However, Fleming has backed Raina to come good in the upcoming games as they reach the playoffs and look to add another IPL title to their trophy room. Fleming said that Raina has a clear role in the team and he has been given the freedom to be aggressive in his batting style when he comes on, so Fleming feels it's just a matter of time before the explosive batsman finds his feet.

"We've got a pretty clear role for him," he said of Raina. "He has got an optimal time that we want him to bat, and we're afforded the luxury of having a player that can come in and be aggressive. So it's just getting the timing right with that and managing the batters around him. We value his experience and we think he's got a part to play through the middle, which is an area that we've identified we can make a strength. Suresh is an experienced player, who has earned a bit of leeway. I expect as the tournament goes on, his performances will improve," Fleming told ESPNcricinfo.

