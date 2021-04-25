IPL 2021: Suresh Raina joins exclusive IPL club, registers big record in match against RCB

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) batsman Suresh Raina hit his 200th six in the Indian Premier League (IPL) today during the match against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in Mumbai. Raina was just one maximum away from reaching the milestone, which he completed after hitting the ball over the fence at the long-on off Yuzvendra Chahal's bowling in the 10th over of the match. Raina hit two more sixes in the match, one of which came against Washington Sundar and another off Navdeep Saini. Raina smashed 24 off 18 balls before he was dismissed by Harshal Patel in the 14th over.

Only six batsmen have hit more than 200 sixes in the IPL, excludind Suresh Raina. Chris Gayle tops the list with a whopping 354 sixes, followed by AB de Villiers with 240 sixes. Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni, Rohit Sharma and Kieron Pollard are others players who are member of the exclusive club.

CSK vs RCB

After winning the toss, MS Dhoni and his men decided to bat first against RCB in the first of the two matches slated for today's fixture. CSK was cruising beautifully before RCB spinner Yuzvendra Chahal broke the flow and dismissed Ruturaj Gaikwad for 33 off 25 balls. Faf du Plessis continued batting in form as he smashed his second back-to-back half-century. Both Raina and du Plessis were dismissed in the same over by Harshal Patel, who broke CSK's momentum and brought RCB back into the game.

However, CSK batters Ravindra Jadeja and Ambati Rayudu have taken the RCB bowling line-up by a storm as the duo are currently in the middle playing at 16 and 13 runs respectively. CSK has scored 140 off 17 overs with the loss of just three wickets at the time of writing this story. Both RCB and CSK will look to win the game to increase their points on the table as they are sitting right next to each other at number 1 and 2 positions respectively.

The head-to-head record between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Chennai Super Kings is currently dominated by the MS Dhoni-led team, which has 16 wins from 26 games that it has played against RCB in the IPL.

(Image Credit: IPL)



