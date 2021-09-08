IPL 2021: Suresh Raina Reveals He Would Play For THIS Team If Not Chennai Super Kings

Former Indian cricketer Suresh Raina revealed that if not for the Chennai Super Kings, the player would love to ply his trade for the Delhi Capitals in the IPL. In a YouTube interaction with RJ Raunac, Raina stated that he has a lot of friends in the franchise and also that Delhi is quite close to his home (Uttar Pradesh). "Delhi hai! Ghar bhi pass hai, Muradnagar se pass hai, aur kaafi dost hai us team mein. So, I'd prefer Delhi" (It's Delhi! Home is also nearby Muradnagar, and I have many friends in that team), the player was heard saying on the show.

The CSK batsman also spoke on various other topics, ranging from what is his preferred name to what he would do if he was not a cricketer. During the show, Raina was asked to reveal what among his names (Suresh, Raina, Sonu and Chinna Thala) would he prefer to be addressed as to which Raina replied " I would prefer to be called Raina, Sonu, Suresh since these names have been given to me by my parents. These names are blessings of parents. When you are small, your grandparents often choose your name. These names are like the good wishes of elders, which is very important. So, I would choose the name, Sonu Raina.”

“If I was not a cricketer, I would be doing a 9-5 job” - Suresh Raina

The CSK top-order batsman was also asked about his alternative career if not for cricket, to which the player replied that he would have opted for a 9-5 job and pursued his hobbies of cooking and singing. “If I was not a cricketer, I would be doing a 9-5 job. Also, I would have been singing somewhere and, definitely, cooking. I love cooking a lot. So I would have been cooking and signing together," Raina said.

The player is currently in the UAE, preparing for the second leg of the IPL 2021. The left-hander has scored 123 runs in seven matches in the first leg of IPL 2021 including a half-century against Delhi Capitals, a team he revealed he would have opted to play for if not the Chennai Super Kings.

Image credits: PTI