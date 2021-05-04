IPL 2021 Suspended: Australian Scribe Reveals Number Of Days Players Will Be In Lockdown

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 season has been indefinitely postponed by the BCCI after a number of players and franchise members started testing positive for Covid-19 despite the bio-bubble regulations. After the IPL 2021 suspended new, the BCCI has assured that it will do everything in its power to arrange for the secure and safe passage of all the participants in IPL 2021. However, the Australian players in the IPL face a dilemma as the Australian government has suspended all travel from India until May 15 and isn’t ready to make amends to bring back all the players in the international circuit.

The Australian cricket writer, Peter Lalor in a tweet on Tuesday revealed the number of days IPL players have to spend in lockdown before leaving for their homes. Lalor informed that the IPL cricketers will have to spend 4 days in lockdown and they will have to mandatorily pass 3 tests before leaving from the IPL bubble. Lalor also took a dig at Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison for not making provision to bring Australian players into the country and for imposing a harsh Australia travel ban scenario.

All IPL cricketers in lockdown for 4 days and must pass 3 tests before leaving. Organisers said to everyone “go home to your families (unless your PM’s name begins with Scott).” — Peter Lalor (@plalor) May 4, 2021

Australia travel ban a concern for Australian players

The Australian Government announced on April 27 that it was suspending all travel from India until May 15 in the wake of COVID-19 cases in the hotel quarantine among people arriving from India. Despite the ban, Australian cricketers like Adam Zampa and Kane Richardson entered Australia after taking a connecting flight from Doha into Melbourne. The government decided to this close this loophole too after federal health minister Greg Hunt announced that the government would ban people, including permanent residents and Australian citizens, from coming into Australia from India.

David Warner stranded in India?

Players like David Warner and Steve Smith had decided to stay in the league despite the travel ban. After the IPL has ended PM Scott Morrison is facing backlash for keeping its players stranded. Fans are urging the concerned Australian authorities to make the arrangements for the arrival of players.

IPL latest news

As per the IPL latest news, trouble started mounting when Match 30 between the KKR and RCB got postponed on Monday after 2 of the KKR players, Varun Chakravarthy and Sandeep Warrier tested positive. Later, 3 people in the CSK team including CEO Kasi Viswanathan and bowling coach L. Balaji also tested positive. As the KKR played their previous match with Delhi Capitals, the whole Delhi Capitals team had to undergo quarantine.

IPL 2021 suspended after W. Saha IPL positive report

The decision to postpone the IPL came to light after SRH player Wriddhiman Saha IPL test report came positive along with Amit Mishra from Delhi Capitals. This caused the whole SRH team to go into quarantine. Match 31 was scheduled to play between the Sunrisers Hyderabad and the Mumbai Indians which got cancelled.

Image Source: Peter Lalor/IPL Twitter