IPL 2021 Suspended: Cricket Australia Won't Seek Travel Exemption For Player Repatriation

Following the suspension of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021, Cricket Australia has released its official statement and clarified that the Australian Cricket Board will not ask for any exemptions in travel from India or the Australian government. Various cricketers, commentators, and coaching staffs are in India as they had come to take part in the Indian cricket extravaganza.

Cricket Australia (CA) and the Australian Cricketers' Association (ACA) in a joint statement said that it understands the decision taken by the BCCI to postpone the IPL indefinitely, however, it will not seek exemptions in the travel ban which have been imposed by the Australian government for people coming from India. The Australian cricket board also stated that it is in touch with the BCCI and working out plans to ensure the safe accommodation and repatriation of Australian players, coaches, match officials, and commentators back home to Australia.

"Cricket Australia and the Australian Cricketers' Association understand the decision of the BCCI to indefinitely postpone the 2021 Indian Premier League for the safety and wellbeing of all participants. CA is in direct contact with the BCCI as they work through plans to ensure the safe accommodation and repatriation of Australian players, coaches, match officials, and commentators back home to Australia. CA and the ACA respect the decision of the Australian Government to pause travel from India until at least May 15 and will not seek exemptions. CA and the ACA thank the BCCI for their efforts and cooperation for the safe repatriation of all participants at the IPL," said the joint statement released by Cricket Australia.

Michael Slater Furious At Australian PM

It is to be noted that former Australian cricketer Michael Slater slammed his country's government for not allowing its citizens to enter their own country. Slater, who is in the Maldives took to his Twitter handle and publicly declared the government has “blood on their hands” by turning its back on Australian people who are stranded overseas.

If our Government cared for the safety of Aussies they would allow us to get home. It's a disgrace!! Blood on your hands PM. How dare you treat us like this. How about you sort out quarantine system. I had government permission to work on the IPL but I now have government neglect — Michael Slater (@mj_slats) May 3, 2021

Three Australian cricketers - Adam Zampa, Kane Richardson, and Andrew Tye - already pulled out of the IPL 2021 earlier when the travel ban was imposed and left for their homes.

Australia last week banned all travellers from India, including its own citizens, from entering the country until May 15 due to the surge in COVID-19 cases there, and warned offenders will be prosecuted and penalised.

