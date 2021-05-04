IPL 2021 Suspended: DC's Sam Billings & Chris Woakes Leave Bio-Bubble, head Back To UK

After BCCI suspended the Indian Premier League 2021 till further notice, the overseas contingent of England has decided to go back to their homes. Going by the reports of Daily Mail UK, Delhi Capitals' English players Chris Woakes and Sam Billings have left the IPL bubble and are on their way to England. The report also stated that Chris Woakes and Sam Billings will have to serve 10 days quarantine period on their arrival at a government-appointed hotel because India is on the UK Government's 'red list'.

The decision of suspending the IPL 2021 came after KKR players Varun Chakravarthy and Sandeep Warrier, as well as, CSK team 2021 CEO Kasi Viswanathan, bowling coach Lakshimpathy Balaji and a bus cleaner tested positive for COVID-19. However, BCCI officials have said that IPL 2021 is only being postponed and not cancelled. A new date for the tournament is expected to be decided by next week, once clearance is obtained to shift the entire tournament to Mumbai. Till then, the teams will remain in bio-bubble.

Chris Woakes has played 3 matches in the IPL 2021 and has impressed everyone with his performance by taking overall 5 wickets with an economy rate of 7.45. On the other hand, Sam Billings did not get a chance to play any match in the IPL 2021. The report also stated that not only Sam Billings and Chris Woakes but other English players have also decided to head back to their home.

There are 11 England players at the IPL - Eoin Morgan, Jos Buttler, Sam and Tom Curran, Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Jonny Bairstow, Sam Billings, Chris Jordan, Jason Roy, and Dawid Malan. They will also return home after four days as they would need to return two negative COVID-19 test results to take the flight to the UK. Others are finalising their travel arrangements, as per the Daily Mail. The rest of the English players’ return will depend on their respective franchises as they are arranging the players’ return in association with the BCCI.

Cricket Australia Won't Seek Travel Exemption For Player Repatriation

As per reports of ESPNcricinfo, more than 30 Australian players and support staff will head to the Maldives where they are set to remain for 14 days following their own government's refusal to allow their own citizens to enter the country's borders for being in India. Cricket Australia also released its official statement and assured the players, support staff of working closely with BCCI to get them back to their home. However, they also stated that it will not seek travel exemption for players repatriation.

(Picture Credits: PTI)