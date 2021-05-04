IPL 2021 Suspended: Harsha Bhogle's Special Request For Sourav Ganguly Draws Fans' Ire

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 season has been postponed by the BCCI after a number of players and franchise members started testing positive for Covid-19 from Monday despite the bio-bubble regulations. The IPL 2021 season was being held during the ongoing second wave of the pandemic which saw the nation face an oxygen shortage crisis. After the IPL suspension news, Harsha Bhogle expressed his views on the league being cancelled.

Harsha's indirect request to Sourav Ganguly after IPl 2021 suspended

On Tuesday, Harsha Bhogle posted a tweet saying that the suspension of the IPL 2021 season had become inevitable in the last couple of days. Harsha Bhogle, in what might be considered as an indirect request to Sourav Ganguly, said that he would look forward to calling the action of the IPL when the time gets better. Bhogle also revealed that he would be returning home to Mumbai soon from Ahmedabad.

I guess it became inevitable in the last couple of days.....Look forward to calling the action in happier times. The #IPL is a great event and I hope it returns stronger when the world is what we knew it to be — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) May 4, 2021

The tweet received mixed reactions from fans as they questioned the timing of the league during a deadly second wave of the coronavirus. Some fans also claimed that the decision to hold the IPL in different cities might be a reason for the cases that were found. Fans also believed that the IPL should have been carried out in the UAE as the 2020 season was concluded without any trouble.

Dear Harsha,I follow ur commentary & cricket closely;IPL shouldn’t have taken place this year;request the top cricketers to endorse the vaccination campaign & the COVID appropriate behaviour with masks for society:It will be a strong message for india. Regards — Dr. Sanjeev Bagai. Padma Shree Presidential Awarde (@BagaiDr) May 4, 2021

Entire IPL 2020 was played on 3 grounds, Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah. When Mumbai itself has 3 world class stadiums, why the drama of travelling all over India during the pandemic? Surely BCCI is at fault here. — Abhijeet Patil (@MrAbhijeetPatil) May 4, 2021

By the choice of venues it didn't felt like the @BCCI was avoiding covid a lot. Delhi, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Chennai, Kolkata. All corona hotspot.

This ipl was meant to cancelled in the middle even before it started.#IPL2021 — Vivek Sharma (@SweezyPoet) May 4, 2021

IPL latest news

Trouble started mounting when Match 30 between the KKR and RCB got postponed on Monday after 2 of the KKR players, Varun Chakravarthy and Sandeep Warrier tested positive. Later, 3 people in the CSK team including CEO Kasi Viswanathan and bowling coach L. Balaji also tested positive. As the KKR played their previous match with Delhi Capitals, the whole Delhi Capitals team had to undergo quarantine.

According to te IPL latest news, the decision to postpone the IPL came to light after SRH player Wriddhiman Saha IPL test report came positive along with Amit Mishra from Delhi Capitals. This caused the whole SRH team to go into quarantine. Match 31 was scheduled to play between the Sunrisers Hyderabad and the Mumbai Indians which got cancelled.

Saha IPL positive report led to the status of IPL 2021 suspended

On Tuesday, the Indian Premier League Governing Council (IPL GC) and Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) in an emergency meeting unanimously decided to postpone the IPL 2021 season with immediate effect. Harsha Bhogle, in another tweet, said that he has a slightly empty feeling but it pales before what everyone is going through. He informed the fans that he was happy to go home tomorrow while urging everyone to stay safe.

Slightly empty feeling. But pales before what everyone is going through. Though we were in a secure bubble, happy to be going home tomorrow. Stay safe everyone. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) May 4, 2021

