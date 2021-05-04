Last Updated:

IPL 2021 Suspended: Harsha Bhogle's Special Request For Sourav Ganguly Draws Fans' Ire

After the IPL suspension news, Harsha Bhogle expressed his views on the IPL 2021 suspended news through Twitter, which raised mixed reactions among the fans.

Written By
Shubham Birwadkar
IPL 2021 suspended

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 season has been postponed by the BCCI after a number of players and franchise members started testing positive for Covid-19 from Monday despite the bio-bubble regulations. The IPL 2021 season was being held during the ongoing second wave of the pandemic which saw the nation face an oxygen shortage crisis. After the IPL suspension news, Harsha Bhogle expressed his views on the league being cancelled.

Harsha's indirect request to Sourav Ganguly after IPl 2021 suspended

On Tuesday, Harsha Bhogle posted a tweet saying that the suspension of the IPL 2021 season had become inevitable in the last couple of days. Harsha Bhogle, in what might be considered as an indirect request to Sourav Ganguly, said that he would look forward to calling the action of the IPL when the time gets better. Bhogle also revealed that he would be returning home to Mumbai soon from Ahmedabad.

The tweet received mixed reactions from fans as they questioned the timing of the league during a deadly second wave of the coronavirus. Some fans also claimed that the decision to hold the IPL in different cities might be a reason for the cases that were found. Fans also believed that the IPL should have been carried out in the UAE as the 2020 season was concluded without any trouble.

READ | Harsha Bhogle, Rohan Gavaskar name player who has impressed the most in IPL 2021 so far

IPL latest news

Trouble started mounting when Match 30 between the KKR and RCB got postponed on Monday after 2 of the KKR players, Varun Chakravarthy and Sandeep Warrier tested positive. Later, 3 people in the CSK team including CEO Kasi Viswanathan and bowling coach L. Balaji also tested positive. As the KKR played their previous match with Delhi Capitals, the whole Delhi Capitals team had to undergo quarantine.

READ | Harsha Bhogle's latest tweet on Steve Smith after DC's win makes social media explode

According to te IPL latest news, the decision to postpone the IPL came to light after SRH player Wriddhiman Saha IPL test report came positive along with Amit Mishra from Delhi Capitals. This caused the whole SRH team to go into quarantine. Match 31 was scheduled to play between the Sunrisers Hyderabad and the Mumbai Indians which got cancelled.

READ | Harsha Bhogle asks fans to 'Bear With Him' for the remainder of IPL 2021; here is why

Saha IPL positive report led to the status of IPL 2021 suspended

On Tuesday, the Indian Premier League Governing Council (IPL GC) and Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) in an emergency meeting unanimously decided to postpone the IPL 2021 season with immediate effect. Harsha Bhogle, in another tweet, said that he has a slightly empty feeling but it pales before what everyone is going through. He informed the fans that he was happy to go home tomorrow while urging everyone to stay safe.

READ | Harsha Bhogle trolls Kevin Pietersen on air for justifying KL Rahul's slow strike rate

Image Source: Harsha Bhogle Facebook/PTI

READ | Harsha Bhogle decodes prime reason behind Virat Kohli's struggles in IPL 2021

Stay updated on the latest IPL 2021 news on Republic World. From live updates and scores to team news, commentary, schedule, controversies, match reactions, reports, analysis, statistics, polls, previews and more, find it all in the IPL 2021 section on Republic World.

First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND