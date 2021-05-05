IPL 2021 Suspended: Shakib Al Hasan To Fly Home Directly, Skip Remainder Of PSL 2021

Bangladesh cricketer Shakib al Hasan is set to return to his home country after the postponement of the 14th edition of the Indian Premier League. The next major cricketing assignment for the cricketing star will be a three-match home ODI series against Sri Lanka, which is expected to commence from May 23. Mustafizur Rahman will also travel back home with his Bangladesh teammate, Shakib. However, the two IPL-bound players will miss training ahead of the crucial series as they are set to undergo a mandatory 14-day institutional quarantine upon their return to Bangladesh.

Shakib al Hasan to prefer Sri Lanka series over PSL 2021?

Bangladesh and Sri Lanka will battle it out in three 50-over matches in the month of May. Both Shakib al Hasan and Mustafizur Rahman are a part of Bangladesh's preliminary squad for the ODI series. However, while they can return home after the IPL 2021 suspended confirmation, they will not be able to join their teammates for their practice sessions ahead of the opening ODI. According to new rules set by Bangladesh, travellers coming from India will have to undergo a 14-day quarantine period at least before resuming their respective work.

It is worth mentioning that Bangladesh has also suspended air travel from India. The two players are expected to reach Bangladesh within the next 48 hours through a special arrangement. The upcoming ODI series is of utmost importance for the hosting nation as they look to secure vital ICC Super League points. Having two of their prominent players back would be a significant boost for Bangladesh and they will be aiming to redeem themselves after their underwhelming performance in white-ball matches in New Zealand. This could mean that Hasan will not be able to fulfill his PSL 2021 commitments.

PSL 2021 schedule

According to a press release issued by PCB, the remaining 20 matches will be held in Karachi’s National Stadium, which has been decided after consultations with franchises. PCB will outsource the management of the bio-secure bubble to a private company. As per the PSL 2021 schedule, the matches are set to resume from June 1. It is worth mentioning that the sixth edition of the Pakistan Super League was postponed after the completion of 14 matches earlier this year after six participating players tested positive for COVID-19.

Shakib al Hasan IPL 2021 journey

The veteran all-rounder was picked up by the Kolkata Knight Riders during the IPL 2021 auction earlier this year in Chennai for â‚¹3.20 crore. The player featured in three matches for KKR this season, in which he scored 38 runs and picked up 2 wickets. The Shakib al Hasan IPL 2021 campaign came to an abrupt end as the competition was suspended indefinitely on Tuesday.

Is IPL 2021 cancelled?

Is IPL 2021 cancelled? While many fans wonder about the future of the competition after the latest developments, a top BCCI official in a conversation with Republic World assured that the 14th season of the cash-rich league does not stand cancelled, but it is postponed. The BCCI was forced to suspend the latest edition of the league after several players from multiple franchises tested positive for COVID-19 recently. Moreover, questions were also raised regarding the potency of the IPL 2021 bio-bubble after the Varun Chakravarthy Covid case.

Varun Chakravarthy Covid news

The Varun Chakravarthy Covid report came in as a surprise for many fans as they wondered how the player contracted the virus despite BCCI's stringent SOPs. According to ESPNCricinfo, the 29-year-old had recently stepped out of the bio-secure environment for a necessary shoulder scan. Chakravarthy's teammate Sandeep Warrier also tested positive for the deadly virus to make the matters worse.

IPL 2021 suspended with immediate effect

UPDATE: The Indian Premier League Governing Council (IPL GC) and Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) in an emergency meeting has unanimously decided to postpone IPL 2021 season with immediate effect.



Details - https://t.co/OgYXPj9FQy pic.twitter.com/lYmjBId8gL — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) May 4, 2021

Image source: iplt20.com