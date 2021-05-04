IPL 2021 Suspension: Dream11, Tata Lead Sponsors' Reactions, Wary About Estimated Losses

The 14th edition of the Indian Premier League was marred with a number of controversies as many fans were apprehensive of conducting a tournament of such a grand scale amid the health crisis in the country. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) was forced to postpone the season on Tuesday as several members from multiple franchises tested positive for the COVID-19 virus. The IPL 2021 suspension is expected to have a major impact on BCCI as well as the sponsors, as they are bound to face heavy monetary losses.

IPL latest news: Is IPL cancelled?

While speaking to Republic World, a top BCCI official said that the IPL 2021 has been suspended and not cancelled. He added that the IPL 2021 resumption date will be decided next week. The official also assured that all IPL 2021 matches will be rescheduled once they get clearance for shifting the entire tournament to Mumbai and added that until then, the teams will remain in the bio-bubble.

UPDATE: The Indian Premier League Governing Council (IPL GC) and Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) in an emergency meeting has unanimously decided to postpone IPL 2021 season with immediate effect.



Details - https://t.co/OgYXPj9FQy pic.twitter.com/lYmjBId8gL — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) May 4, 2021

IPL latest news: IPL 2021 sponsors Dream11, Star India and Tata Motors react to the latest development

The BCCI is set to incur major losses after having to postpone the cash-rich league indefinitely. A senior BCCI official in his conversation with PTI suggested that IPL 2021 suspension means that the board could lose somewhere around INR 2000 crore. Apart from the cricketing board, the sponsors are also likely to be on the receiving end of financial losses, although for business reasons apparently, they have opted to not comment on the same for the time being.

Harsh Jain, the co-founder and CEO of Dream Sports, the parent company of Dream11, in his official statement mentioned that the company supports the BCCI's decision of suspending the 14th season of IPL. He opined that ensuring the safety of the participating players during such dire times is far more important than any financial or business impact. The MS Dhoni-endorsed fantasy gaming platform is one of the official partners for the IPL 2021.

Star India, who are the official broadcasting partners for the Indian Premier League, also expressed their support to the BCCI. In an official statement, the company mentioned that Star India supports the cricket board's decision of suspending the season as the safety of all the involved stakeholders is of greater importance.

Tata Motors, who had also joined hands with IPL 2021 as a sponsor, did not make any comments regarding any business impact they will have to deal with because of the latest development. According to PTI, a Tata Motors spokesperson wished a speedy recovery of all impacted but refrained from making any comments regarding their sponsorship.

Image source: IPL Twitter