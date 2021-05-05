IPL 2021 Suspension Gives Birth To Hilarious David Warner Memes As Fans Take Dig At SRH

A number of controversies plagued the 14th edition of the Indian Premier League, considering the fact that the cricketing competition was held amid the COVID-19 health crisis in India. The latest season of the cash-rich league had to be ultimately postponed on Tuesday after a number of players from multiple franchises tested positive for the deadly virus. Fans took this opportunity to target Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) as they mocked them for the unceremonious removal of David Warner after the IPL 2021 suspension news broke out.

IPL 2021 suspension: Netizens troll SRH for sacking David Warner

The Australian opening batsman has been an integral part of the SRH side in the Indian Premier League. The franchise had thrived under the dynamic batter's leadership over the years. It was under the leadership of David Warner that the Hyderabad-based franchise won their maiden championship in the Indian T20 carnival. Moreover, they have also emerged to be one of the most consistent teams in the tournament in the recent past.

This is why Warner's exit came in as a rude shock for the fans, as many felt that it was unfair to take the captaincy reins from the champion cricketer after their slow start in the IPL 2021. The team management's decision of dropping the player from the playing eleven for their last game against the Rajasthan Royals had also not gone down too well with SRH supporters. Netizens hilariously trolled the franchise after the tournament was suspended by sharing hilarious David Warner memes.

SRH management watching the whole tournament getting cancelled after they cancelled David Warner. pic.twitter.com/pyvDQOPuoc — Heisenberg â˜¢ (@internetumpire) May 4, 2021

david warner after ipl postponed . pic.twitter.com/etG3tBPJyD — D7 (@DEKOT17) May 5, 2021

David Warner daughter shares an emotional message for her father

David Warner recently shared a family drawing made by his eldest daughter Ivy Mae. The 6-year-old drew all the five members of the Warner family and also wrote a special message for the cricketer. The star player's young daughter urged him to come back home at the earliest and also mentioned that the family was missing him.

Is IPL 2021 cancelled?

The 'IPL 2021 suspension' news took the internet by storm as fans were left wondering "Is IPL 2021 cancelled?" To answer the query, no, the tournament has not been called off but has been suspended for the time being. While speaking to Republic World, a top BCCI official said that the IPL 2021 has been suspended and not cancelled. He added that the IPL 2021 resumption date will be decided next week. The official also assured that all IPL 2021 matches will be rescheduled once they get clearance for shifting the entire tournament to Mumbai

IPL latest news: Rajeev Shukla confirms IPL suspension

IPL suspended for this season: Vice-President BCCI Rajeev Shukla to ANI#COVID19 pic.twitter.com/K6VBK0W0WA — ANI (@ANI) May 4, 2021

Image source: iplt20.com