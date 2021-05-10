IPL 2021 Suspension: KKR's Sunil Narine, Andre Russell Arrive 'safely' In The Caribbean

As international players make their way back to their home countries amid the suspension of IPL 2021, Windies Cricket informed that Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) spinner Sunil Narine and all-rounder Andre Russell had 'safely' arrived back to the Caribbean.

Taking to Twitter, Cricket West Indies CEO Johnny Grave thanked the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and IPL Franchises for arranging their safe travel back home to the Caribbean. "Our IPL players, along with the West Indians who were part of the TV production, are now safely back in the Caribbean," he informed.

COVID-19 crisis in IPL 2021

The Coronavirus crisis in the IPL 2021 tournament began after KKR's Varun Chakaravarthy and Sandeep Warrier tested positive for the virus leading to the first IPL match between the team and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) being postponed. Thereafter, more and more teams began reporting a breach in the bio-bubble with players in Chennai Super Kings (CSK), SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH), and Delhi Capitals (DC) also testing positive for COVID-19.

Ultimately, BCCI Vice President Rajeev Shukla announced that the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 was being suspended indefinitely to prioritize the health of the players.

Issuing an official statement, the BCCI said, "The Indian Premier League Governing Council (IPL GC) and Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) in an emergency meeting has unanimously decided to postpone IPL 2021 season, with immediate effect. The BCCI does not want to compromise on the safety of the players, support staff and the other participants involved in organising the IPL. This decision was taken keeping the safety, health and wellbeing of all the stakeholders in mind."

Several players have now reached their home countries while several others are quarantining outside India before heading back home. Meanwhile, all Australian players have been asked to quarantine in the Maldives owing to the travel restrictions imposed by the Scott Morrison government with India.

