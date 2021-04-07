IPL 2021: T Natarajan Reveals How THIS Advice From Dhoni Helped Him Improve As A Bowler

Hyderabad pacer Thangarasu Natarajan reveals how former Indian skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s advice helped him improve as a cricketer. Natarajan, while speaking to ESPNcricinfi, said it was Chennai team captain MS Dhoni who told him to use more variations, such as cutters, slow bouncers while bowling, which helped him further improve his game. Natarajan, who played his first Indian Premier League (IPL) match last year, reportedly picked up Dhoni's wicket in one of the games between Hyderabad and Chennai.

Natarajan recalled how Dhoni hit him for a big six before he picked his wicket in the very next ball. Natarajan said he was “happy” to get the legendary MS Dhoni out, which he only realised after getting back to the dressing room. The left-arm quick said after the match he had a talk with Dhoni, who encouraged him and told him he will keep getting better with experience. Natarajan further added that Dhoni advised him to use more variations such as cutters and slow bouncers, adding “It has been useful for me”.

'I back myself'

When asked how he deals with the pressure of bowling yorkers in death overs, especially to power-hitters like Kieron Pollard and Hardik Pandya, to which Natarajan said he “backs” himself to bowl perfectly in line and length because one mistake and the ball could easily fly over the rope. Natarajan said he backs himself even when he makes some mistake. The Tamil Nadu pacer recalled how Sam Curran hit him for a six in the 44th over of the last ODI against England. Natarajan said when Curran hit him for a six he came back and bowled perfect yorkers the next five balls.

Natarajan had a great IPL season last year in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) following which he even received his maiden team India call-up. Since then, Natarajan has only climbed up the ladder, making a name for himself in all three formats of the game. Natarajan will play for Hyderabad once again this year and will look to further improve his game playing alongside veteran Indian pacer Bhuveneshwar Kumar. Hyderabad will play its first game of IPL 2021 against Kolkata on April 11.

(Image Credit: PTI)