IPL 2021: Taliban Bans Broadcast In Afghanistan Due To 'anti-Islamic' Content

The Taliban has banned the broadcast of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 over possible 'anti-Islamic contents'. Former Afghanistan Cricket Board media manager and journalist, M Ibrahim Momand announced the decision on Twitter saying Afghanistan national will not broadcast the remaining leg of IPL 2021 owing to its possible 'anti-Islam content, girls dancing and the attendance of bared hair women.'

The UAE-led of IPL 2021 resumed on Sunday with a power-packed match between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Mumbai Indians (MI) following a prolonged suspension due to a COVID-19. This was followed by a face-off between Kolkata Knights Riders (KKR) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB).

Taliban bans IPL 2021, appointment of Haqqani member reason?

The Taliban which claims to be 'cricket lovers' has banned most forms of entertainment, including the participation of women in sports under its regime. The decision of the Taliban to ban the IPL 2021 broadcast assumes significance in the wake of the appointment of a new CEO for the Afghanistan Cricket Board by the terror group. As per Momand, Naseeb Ullah Haqqani has taken over as the new CEO of the Afghanistan Cricket Board, his first experience in handling the sport.

The growing influence of the US-designated terror group- Haqqani Network in Afghanistan emerged as a major cause for concern with the announcement of the new Taliban government. The 33-member government announced by the Taliban saw members of the Pak-linked terror group in key positions in the administration. The post of Interior Minister has been taken over by Sirajuddin Haqqani, who is the head of the feared Haqqani network and the son of Jalaluddin Haqqani, who founded the terrorist organisation.

Mr. Naseeb Ullah Haqqani reportedly appointed as the new CEO of Afghanistan Cricket Board by Islamic Emirates of Taliban taking over the elected @hamidshinwari03.

The first half of the IPL 2021 tournament was brought to a halt in May 2021 after several players and support staff members across continents tested positive for COVID-19. The second phase of IPL 2021 is finally underway in UAE. So far, two matches have been played between CSK and MI and KKR and RCB. The next match will be played between Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Rajasthan Royals (RR) on September 21, 7.30 PM. The knockout stage of IPL 2021 is scheduled to begin on October 10 with the final slated to be held on October 15.