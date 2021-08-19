IPL 2021: Teams In A Fix As BCCI Sets August 20 As Deadline For Final Squad Submission

Ahead of the second phase of the IPL 2021 that would be contested in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), it has been learned that all the eight participating teams are in a spot of bother. It so happened that the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has set Friday, August 20 as the deadline for all the eight teams to submit their final squads.

As per reports, a few of the franchises are waiting for confirmation from England and Australia players for their participation in the 14th edition of the marquee tournament.

IPL 2021 foreign players confirmations

“We have to submit the squad by August 20 but I can’t confirm whether all foreign players will be available. We are still in talks with some players. The good thing is that the T20 World Cup will be held in UAE and that gives us confidence that all players will be available but we are still waiting on some players’ final confirmation,” a franchise official was quoted as saying by Insidesport.

“Yes, BCCI’s delay in responding officially did play a part in last-minute hassle. We kept hearing about players’ availability in the news but BCCI only confirmed that officially in August. That’s why the August 20 deadline is a little early for us. But if that’s the norm, we will adhere to that,” added another franchise official.

David Warner, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Jhye Richardson, Kane Richardson and Daniel Sams have already played in the first phase of the tournament and are now expected to return to their franchises. Pat Cummins will miss phase two of IPL 2021 due to the impending birth of his first child but will play for Australia in T20 World Cup. Steven Smith is also likely to be doubtful for the tournament as he is recovering from the elbow injury.

Josh Hazlewood, Riley Meredith, Dan Christian, Moises Henriques, Mitch Marsh, Jason Behrendorff, Adam Zampa, Andrew Tye, and Josh Philippe are the other players that hold IPL deals. Hazlewood, Marsh, and Philippe had opted out of the first stage of the IPL tournament that was held in India but is eligible to return to the rescheduled closing stages, although it has not yet been confirmed if they will. Nathan Coulter-Nile, Chris Lynn, and Ben Cutting are the other Australian players with IPL deals. Ricky Ponting who is the coach of the Delhi Capitals is also likely to make his return.

Meanwhile, it remains to be seen whether England all-rounder Ben Stokes and wicket-keeper batsman Jos Buttler will be making themselves available for IPL 2021. England have a packed schedule ahead with the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 and then the Ashes series in December where Joe Root & Co. will be facing arch-rivals Australia in a five-match Test series.

IPL 2021 phase 2

The IPL 2021 will resume on September 19 with the final set to be played on October 15. A total of 31 matches will be played in the given time frame. The second leg of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 edition will begin with a blockbuster clash between arch-rivals Mumbai Indians, who are the defending champions, and Chennai Super Kings. The final match of the league stage will be played between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Delhi Capitals on October 8. The knockout stage of the premier T20 competition will begin on October 10 with Qualifier 1 taking place in Dubai, the Eliminator and Qualifier 2 in Sharjah on October 11 and 13, respectively.