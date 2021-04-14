IPL 2021 Teams Wish Fans Creatively On Rare, Multiple New Year Festivities Across India

Across India, several New Year festivities were celebrated on Tuesday. In order to join these celebrations, various IPL 2021 teams wished fans in their own creative way. Cricketers and presenters also wished their fans by using their personal social media accounts.

IPL 2021 teams celebrate New Year festivities in unique way: MI celebrate Gudi Padwa 2021

On April 13, Indians from different states celebrated the festivals of Gudi Padwa, Ugadi, Baisakhi, Biju Festival and Sajibu Nongma Panba. Maharashtrians celebrated Gudi Padwa 2021 yesterday and the Mumbai Indians (MI) team posted a heartfelt video in a tweet. The MI Twitter handle captioned the tweet, "#OneFamily Happy Gudi Padwa to you and your family What's your favorite dessert, Paltan? #MumbaiIndians#MI#KhelTakaTak @dhawal_kulkarni @ImZaheer @surya_14kumar @hardikpandya7" (translated using Google translate).

RCB and SRH celebrate Ugadi 2021

People from Karnataka and Hyderabad celebrated the festival of Ugadi on Tuesday. Both the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) posted their New Year wishes in their own creative ways. For example, RCB posted a video on Twitter with their players wishing everyone "a very happy and prosperous Ugadi."

Similarly, SRH players also got together and wished their fans "Happy Ugadi". Players can be seen attempting to say "ugadi shubhashayagalu" (Happy New Year). The most touching moment perhaps for fans is that even foreign players such as Jason Holder and Kane Williamson are attempting to wish the fans in their native language.

DC and PBKS celebrate Baisakhi 2021

Hindus and Sikhs celebrated Baisakhi 2021 on Tuesday. Delhi Capitals (DC) posted a tweet with the caption, "Here's to everyone celebrating a very #HappyBaisakhi #YehHaiNayiDilli." Meanwhile, Punjab Kings (PBKS) posted a special video with their players wishing their fans in Punjabi. Both tweets can be seen below.

Here's to everyone celebrating a very #HappyBaisakhi ðŸ™ŒðŸ»#YehHaiNayiDilli pic.twitter.com/wHh2vmZHgI — Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals) April 13, 2021

KKR celebrate Ramadan 2021

Meanwhile, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) began the festivities of Ramadan 2021 on Tuesday. They posted a tweet for the same on Wednesday. The tweet was captioned, "Here's wishing #RamadanKareem to all our fans from the entire #KKR family!" Ramadan 2021 runs from April 13 to May 12.

IPL 2021 schedule: IPL matches today

According to the IPL 2021 schedule, today's match is between SRH and RCB. The match is scheduled to begin at 7:30 PM IST, live from the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. SRH began their IPL 2021 campaign with a defeat to KKR while RCB defeated reigning champions MI in their opening game.

