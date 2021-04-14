IPL 2021 Teams Wish Fans Creatively On Rare, Multiple New Year Festivities Across India

Quick links:
Across India, several New Year festivities were celebrated on Tuesday. In order to join these celebrations, various IPL 2021 teams wished fans in their own creative way. Cricketers and presenters also wished their fans by using their personal social media accounts.
On April 13, Indians from different states celebrated the festivals of Gudi Padwa, Ugadi, Baisakhi, Biju Festival and Sajibu Nongma Panba. Maharashtrians celebrated Gudi Padwa 2021 yesterday and the Mumbai Indians (MI) team posted a heartfelt video in a tweet. The MI Twitter handle captioned the tweet, "#OneFamily Happy Gudi Padwa to you and your family What's your favorite dessert, Paltan? #MumbaiIndians#MI#KhelTakaTak @dhawal_kulkarni @ImZaheer @surya_14kumar @hardikpandya7" (translated using Google translate).
#OneFamily à¤•à¤¡à¥‚à¤¨ à¤¤à¥à¤®à¥à¤¹à¤¾à¤²à¤¾ à¤†à¤£à¤¿ à¤¤à¥à¤®à¤šà¥à¤¯à¤¾ à¤•à¥à¤Ÿà¥à¤‚à¤¬à¤¾à¤²à¤¾ à¤—à¥à¤¢à¥€ à¤ªà¤¾à¤¡à¤µà¥à¤¯à¤¾à¤šà¥à¤¯à¤¾ à¤¹à¤¾à¤°à¥à¤¦à¤¿à¤• à¤¶à¥à¤à¥‡à¤šà¥à¤›à¤¾ ðŸ˜‡ðŸ’™— Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) April 13, 2021
à¤¤à¥à¤®à¤šà¤¾ à¤¸à¤°à¥à¤µà¤¾à¤¤ à¤†à¤µà¤¡à¤¤à¤¾ à¤—à¥‹à¤¡ à¤ªà¤¦à¤¾à¤°à¥à¤¥ à¤•à¥à¤ à¤²à¤¾, à¤ªà¤²à¤Ÿà¤¨? ðŸ˜‹#MumbaiIndians #MI #KhelTakaTak @dhawal_kulkarni @ImZaheer @surya_14kumar @hardikpandya7 pic.twitter.com/S8SiWku0CC
People from Karnataka and Hyderabad celebrated the festival of Ugadi on Tuesday. Both the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) posted their New Year wishes in their own creative ways. For example, RCB posted a video on Twitter with their players wishing everyone "a very happy and prosperous Ugadi."
à²¯à³à²—à²¾à²¦à²¿ à²¹à²¬à³à²¬à²¦ à²¹à²¾à²°à³à²¦à²¿à²• à²¶à³à²à²¾à²¶à²¯à²—à²³à³. à²ˆ à²¹à³Šà²¸ à²µà²°à³à²·à²¦ à²¹à³Šà²¸ à²šà³ˆà²¤à²¨à³à²¯à²¦à²¿à²‚à²¦ à²¨à²¿à²®à³à²® à²¬à²¾à²³à³ à²¹à²¸à²¨à²¾à²—à²²à²¿.— Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) April 13, 2021
RCB wishes you a very happy and prosperous Ugadi! #PlayBold #WeAreChallengers #IPL2021 pic.twitter.com/KwzlFGtXNi
Similarly, SRH players also got together and wished their fans "Happy Ugadi". Players can be seen attempting to say "ugadi shubhashayagalu" (Happy New Year). The most touching moment perhaps for fans is that even foreign players such as Jason Holder and Kane Williamson are attempting to wish the fans in their native language.
Hindus and Sikhs celebrated Baisakhi 2021 on Tuesday. Delhi Capitals (DC) posted a tweet with the caption, "Here's to everyone celebrating a very #HappyBaisakhi #YehHaiNayiDilli." Meanwhile, Punjab Kings (PBKS) posted a special video with their players wishing their fans in Punjabi. Both tweets can be seen below.
Baisakhi de is paawan parv diyan sabnu vadhaiyyan ðŸ’™— Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals) April 13, 2021
Here's to everyone celebrating a very #HappyBaisakhi ðŸ™ŒðŸ»#YehHaiNayiDilli pic.twitter.com/wHh2vmZHgI
Happy #Baisakhi from the Kings! ♥ï¸#SaddaPunjab #PunjabKings @thisisbrar @prabhsimran01 @arshdeepsinghh pic.twitter.com/3gslTBoT10— Punjab Kings (@PunjabKingsIPL) April 13, 2021
Meanwhile, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) began the festivities of Ramadan 2021 on Tuesday. They posted a tweet for the same on Wednesday. The tweet was captioned, "Here's wishing #RamadanKareem to all our fans from the entire #KKR family!" Ramadan 2021 runs from April 13 to May 12.
Here's wishing #RamadanKareem to all our fans from the entire #KKR family! ðŸ’œ pic.twitter.com/SiKhdEZau3— KolkataKnightRiders (@KKRiders) April 14, 2021
According to the IPL 2021 schedule, today's match is between SRH and RCB. The match is scheduled to begin at 7:30 PM IST, live from the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. SRH began their IPL 2021 campaign with a defeat to KKR while RCB defeated reigning champions MI in their opening game.
