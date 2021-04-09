IPL 2021: 'The Laughter I Need Before The Game': Hardik Pandya Shares Pic With Agastya

With hours to go for the IPL 2021 opener, nerves are high in anticipation of the face-off between defending champions Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore which is looking to give the three-time winners a tough competition this season.

Ahead of this, taking to his Instagram, MI's all-rounder Hardik Pandya shared his secret behind keeping calm, posting an adorable picture with his baby Agastya. Captioning it as- 'The laughter I need before the game,' Pandya can be seen sitting next to Agastya who is all smiles with his dad.

Last week, Hardik Pandya's wife Natasa Stankovic had also taken to her Instagram to post an adorable picture with her husband and son Agastya ahead of the Indian Premier League season. In the picture, they are seen enjoying some pool time together while baby Agastya can be spotted gazing at something in distance.

Earlier, she had shared their version of the #DontRush challenge on Instagram. The adorable video on Natasa Stankovic's Instagram also featured Agastya and Hardik who were spotted dancing hard on the song Don't Rush. The video had quickly garnered 1 million views.

IPL 2021 RCB vs MI

The 14th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) is all set to kick off today in Chennai. For the opening match, RCB will lock horns with defending champions Mumbai Indians at the MA Chidambaram Stadium. Virat Kohli-led RCB will be hoping for a change in fortunes this year as they eye their maiden title win. The two teams have played 27 matches between them, with MI winning 17 out of them and drawing none. Virat Kohli has the most runs for RCB vs MI, at 695. For MI, Kieron Pollard has the most runs - 539.

