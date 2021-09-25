IPL 2021: 'There's Nothing That Beats That,' AB De Villiers Picks Favourite Cricket Ground

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) batsman AB de Villiers believes that it's about time for his side to lift their maiden IPL trophy this season. While speaking to Indian woman cricketer Jemimah Rodrigues on Dream11 Dil Ya Dimaag, De Villiers picked RCB over his favourite EPL club Manchester United to win a trophy this year. De Villiers also talked about the cricket ground where he likes to score the most, picking RCB's home stadium, M Chinnaswamy stadium, over his home ground SuperSport Park in South Africa.

"I think we are ready to lift that IPL trophy," De Villiers said when asked to choose between Manchester United lifting its first EPL trophy since Sir Alex Ferguson left or RCB winning its maiden IPL title.

"Definitely Chinnaswamy, I no longer play international cricket, so, when I come to the Chinnaswamy and put my RCB jersey on, there's nothing that beats that," De Villiers said when asked to pick between his home stadium SuperSport Park and RCB's home ground M Chinnaswamy Stadium.

When asked who would he send in to chase 20 runs in the last over, De Villiers named himself against Virat Kohli, saying it's because the RCB skipper scores most of his runs while batting on top of the order while he scores in death overs.

De Villiers' dipping form

De Villiers is not looking in great touch in the second leg of IPL 2021. After helping his side win five out of seven matches in the first phase in India, De Villiers is struggling to put up the same kind of performance with the bat in the second leg. So far in the first two games of phase two, the 38-year-old has scored 12 runs. In the first game against Kolkata Knight Riders, De Villiers was dismissed for a duck after being bamboozled after a magnificent yorker by Andre Russell. In the second game against Chennai Super Kings last night, De Villiers looked rusty and was dismissed by Shardul Thakur after facing just 11 balls.

As far as RCB is concerned, the Virat Kohli-led side has yet to register a win since resuming the charge in the second leg of IPL 2021. Kohli's Men in Red have lost two out of two games in phase two are have remained intact at the number three position on the points table.

Image: iplt20.com