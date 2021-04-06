IPL 2021: Throwback To Transfers Or Trades That Set The Tournament Alight Ft. Chris Gayle

The Indian Premier League franchises are pretty active during the auctions as they try to plug the holes in their squads by buying exciting new players and by getting rid of non-performers. However, there have been times when players have had to pull out of the competition due to national commitments or injuries which has resulted in replacements. There have also been instances when franchises have completely overhauled their squads and appointed new skippers.

Chris Gayle IPL: Caribbean star's arrival as replacement in IPL 2011 still remains one of the highlights of the tournament

There are a lot of examples of transfers, trades and replacements that IPL franchises have indulged in, which have proved to be absolute masterstrokes. The transfer of Rohit Sharma from Decan Chargers to Mumbai Indians in 2011, Kolkata Knight Riders appointing Gautam Gambhir their skipper in the same year and Ravindra Jadeja's transfer to Chennai Super Kings in 2012 are some of the prime examples of successful transfers.

While Rohit Sharma led Mumbai Indians to five IPL titles (2013, 2015, 2017, 2019 & 2020) in eight years, Gautam Gambhir led Kolkata to two IPL triumphs (2012 & 2014). Ravindra Jadeja also went on to become an indispensable member of the CSK franchise. One such trade that set the tournament alight is Chris Gayle coming in as a replacement in place of an injured Dirk Nannes for RCB in IPL 2011.

The 2011 IPL mega auctions brought with them a slew of surprises and one of them was that West Indies veteran Chris Gayle going unsold. Gayle's talent was unquestionable but unsure of his ability to participate and score, teams chose to overlook the big man at the auctions. As fate would have it, Chris Gayle was then called to RCB to replace injured Australian pacer Dirk Nannes and in his very first RCB match, Chris Gayle smashed 102* ironically against his former side, KKR at the Eden Gardens.

The Chris Gayle IPL stint with the RCB was the beginning of the 'Gayle Storm'. Chris Gayle became a universal T20 megastar and tonked hundreds in almost every T20 tournament around the planet. Gayle scored another century later in the season when he made 107 against his current team Punjab Kings in Bangalore.

Despite coming late into the IPL, Chris Gayle ended up scoring 608 runs in the 2011 season and taking home the Orange Cap. Gayle also smashed 44 sixes in that IPL. His efforts helped RCB reach their second IPL final where they lost to CSK. The Caribbean star once again set the IPL on fire in 2012 as he ended up as the leading run-scorer and won the coveted Orange Cap.

In fact, Chris Gayle is the only batsman in the league's history to retain the Orange Cap. Chris Gayle remained with RCB till IPL 2017 during which, he became an IPL legend. He scored five centuries for RCB, including his outlandish 175* in 2013. Gayle is now a part of Punjab Kings for the IPL 2021. Punjab Kings will start their IPL 2021 campaign on April 12 against Rajasthan Royals in Chennai.

SOURCE: IPLT20.COM