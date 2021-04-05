IPL 2021 To Go On As Per Schedule Despite Maha Lockdown, Confirms BCCI Prez Sourav Ganguly

With COVID-19 worries looming on the IPL 2021, BCCI President Sourav Ganguly has confirmed that the cash-rich league will take place as per schedule. Sourav Ganguly's statement comes at a time when the Maharashtra state government imposed fresh restrictions and weekend lockdown in order to curb the increasing number of coronavirus cases in the state.

“Everything will go on as per schedule,” Ganguly told ANI.

Worry in Cricket circles

Covid scare is looming large over the IPL matches scheduled in Mumbai. Recently, 8 ground staff of the Wankhede stadium tested positive for coronavirus. Two event managers and Delhi's all-rounder Axar Patel had also tested COVID positive. All have been camping in Mumbai before the start of the IPL.

Wankhede Stadium is set to host 10 IPL games this season from April 10-25. The first match at the Mumbai stadium is slated to be played on April 10 between Delhi and Chennai. Four franchises—Delhi Capitals, Mumbai Indians, Punjab Kings, and Rajasthan Royals—have set up their base in Mumbai as of now. The fifth franchise Kolkata is also based in Mumbai currently, but they will soon move to Chennai to play their first match against Hyderabad on April 11.

Now, the Maharashtra government had announced a weekend lockdown to curb the spread of Covid-19. Maharashtra will enter strict weekend lockdown from Friday 8 pm to Monday 7 am, said state Cabinet Minister Nawab Malik adding that essential services and transportation including buses, trains, and taxis will be allowed. Religious places, gymnasiums, amusement parks, indoor sports complexes, parks, playgrounds, beaches, salons and beauty parlours will remain closed to avoid crowding during the day.

BCCI seeks COVID-19 vaccine for cricketers

The BCCI is also aiming to get the Indian cricket team and its members vaccinated with the IPL 2021 fast-approaching and the ICC T20 World Cup in hindsight. The BCCI has said that it will get in touch with the Health Ministry to make the vaccination available to the players, irrespective of their age. BCCI Vice President Rajeev Shukla said that vaccine is the only 'solution' now and urged the government to make it open for players of Team India and other cricketers in the domestic circuit as well.

Shukla assured that the board has taken all the necessary precautions against the virus. "COVID-19 cases are increasing, so BCCI has taken all precautions for IPL. Only 6 venues have been kept for the tournament, bio-bubble has been created, members of the squad have also been increased. The tournament will go on without any audience," he said.

(Image Credits: PTI)