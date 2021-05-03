IPL 2021 To Go On As Planned Amid Positive Cases Inside Bio-bubble: Official To Presenter

The COVID-19 virus has infiltrated the bio-secure bubble of Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) as two of their players have tested positive for the infection. The IPL on Monday confirmed that Varun Chakravarthy and Sandeep Warrier were found to be positive in the third round of testing in the last four days and have been isolated until further notice. Today's match between KKR and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) had to be rescheduled because of the positive results of the two players.

According to sports presenter Meha Bhardwaj, a BCCI has official has confirmed that the IPL will go on as scheduled and there will be no more changes to the fixtures. The said BCCI official also mentioned that there is no need for other cricketers, who have tested negative, to isolate because the testing is happening on a daily basis for squad members and other people who may have come into close proximity of the two COVID positive KKR players.

Just spoke to a BCCI official , he says no other match has to be rescheduled as of now. Also said that if the players are being tested daily there is no need for isolation for the players who may have come in contact with a positive person. #IPL2021 #KKRvRCB #CovidIndia — Meha Bhardwaj (@Bhardwajmeha) May 3, 2021

Meanwhile, a few groundsmen at the Arun Jaitley stadium have also tested positive for COVID-19 ahead of the match between Mumbai Indians and Sunrisers Hyderabad. It was earlier reported that three staff members of Chennai Super Kings, including bowling coach Laxmipathy Balaji, have also tested positive. But the BCCI later confirmed that those were cases of "false positives".

India is fighting hard to defeat the COVID-19 pandemic, which has become even worse in the past couple of weeks. The country is currently witnessing the second wave of the outbreak, with more than 3 lakh fresh infections coming out every day. The cricketing world has also been affected by the pandemic, especially the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL), which is being held in India. Several international recruits have withdrawn from the tournament, apparently due to the ongoing situation in the country.

(Image Credit: IPL)

