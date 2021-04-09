IPL 2021 To Have Gautam Gambhir As Hindi Commentator, Vinod Kambli As Marathi Commentator

The cricket carnival — the Indian Premier League (IPL 2021) — is back in action with overseas and Indian cricketers from the eight franchises all set to entertain fans with their cricket skills for the next two months. Recently the official broadcasters of IPL 202, Star Sports, announced the list of commentators who will be on duty during the tournament which will be played from 9 April to 30 May.

Gautam Gambhir, Sunil Gavaskar and Vinod Kambli to be part of the commentary team

Last month a report by Insidesports stated that other than English & Hindi, the IPL 2021 tournament will be broadcasted in 6 regional languages which are Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Bengali, and Marathi. Former India opener Gautam Gambhir has been named in the Hindi commentary team alongside veteran commentator Sunil Gavaskar and Irfan Pathan. The Hindi commentary panel will also include Aakash Chopra, Nikhil Chopra, Ajit Agarkar, Parthiv Patel, RP Singh and Deep Dasgupta.

Gautam Gambhir in his statement said that the popularity of commentary in Hindi has grown over the years and he is glad to be back for another exciting season of IPL that brings the country together. He added that every year, as part of the Hindi commentary panel, new elements are brought to keep fans engaged and add to their viewing experience and we will keep the momentum going in this edition too.

The Marathi commentary panel will have Vinod Kambli, Sandeep Patil, Amol Muzumdar, Snehal Pradhan, Kunal Date, Prasanna Sant and Chaitanya Sant. Below is the list of commentators for other regional languages.

Malayalam: Shiyas Mohammed, Vishnu Hariharan, CM Deepak, Sony Cheruvathur, Tinu Yohannan and Reiphi Gomez

Bengali: Ranadeb Bose, Joydeep Mukherjee, Boria Majumdar, Sanjeeb Mukherjea, Saradindu Mukherjee, Laxmi Ratan Shukla, Gautam Bhattacharya and Debashish Datta

Telugu: Venugopal Rao, Ashish Reddy, MSK Prasad, Kaushik NC, Kalyan Krishna and Sashikant Avulapalli

Kannada: Venkatesh Prasad, GK Anil Kumar, Akhil Balachandra, Srinivasa Murthy, Bharat Chipli, Vijay Bharadwaj, Vinay Kumar

Tamil: Abhinav Mukund, Subramaniam Badrinath, Hemang Badani, Yo Mahesh, Sadagopan Ramesh, Radhakrishnan Sreenivasan, Muthuraman R, K V Sathyanarayanan, RJ Balaji, Krishnamachari Srikanth, Laxman Sivaramakrishnan and Russel Arnold

