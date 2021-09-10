IPL 2021: Top-notch Cricketers Who Are Yet To Score A Century In Tournament's History

Since its inception in 2008, the Indian Premier League (IPL) has produced as many as 38 centurions in its history. The T20 format is generally considered a batsman’s game and rightly so. The list of centurions in IPL consists of some of the greatest T20 batsmen with the likes of Chris Gayle, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, and Rohit Sharma among the players who are currently active in the tournament. Meanwhile, there is another list of some of the top-notch players of IPL who are yet to achieve the milestone of scoring an IPL hundred.

As the 2021 season of the IPL resumes on September 19 with the match between CSK and MI, here's a look at a few of the top cricketers who have not scored a century in IPL’s history-

MS Dhoni - The Chennai Super Kings skipper, MS Dhoni is one of the most intelligent cricketers on the field. Along with his outstanding captaincy records, the hard-hitting batsman has established his reputation as a finisher from the initial stages of his career. He has scored a total of 4669 runs in 211 matches for CSK with a strike rate of 136.64. He has scored 23 half-centuries with the highest score of 84* so far in history. His maiden century in the IPL is much-awaited for the fans who have stuck to him all throughout the years.

Prithvi Shaw - The young prodigy of Indian cricket, made his debut in the Indian Premier League back in 2018 for the Delhi Capitals. He made his entry into the team on the back of some brilliant performances in domestic cricket and also in International cricket at the junior level. Known as a natural hard-hitting batsman, the 21-year-old Shaw has scored 1134 runs at a strike rate of 146.13 for DC in 46 matches. He has the highest score of 99 runs. Having gained the required experience at the highest level of cricket, Shaw will be looking to ply his trade to the maximum and earn his first century in the tournament.

Ishan Kishan - The 23-year-old wicket-keeper batsman, Ishan Kishan plays for the Mumbai Indians in the IPL. He made his debut in the tournament in 2016 and has amassed 1284 runs in total while representing MI in 56 matches. He was on the verge of reaching his maiden century in IPL back in 2019 but was denied only with 1 run to go. Having made his International debut for India this year, Kishan will be now heading into the IPL 2021 in search of his first hundred.

Andre Russell- Andre Russell has become the core of the Kolkata Knight Riders batting line-up, as he has constantly pulled out matches in favour of KKR by scoring quickfire runs. Known for hitting the ball out of the park on will, Russell has a top score of 88 not-out in 81 IPL matches, in the process of scoring 1,680 runs. He is also known for his all-round abilities and has scalped 68 wickets in total. He already has a half-century in the current season. Heading into UAE for the second leg, fans would be excited to watch him smash ball the ball and come up with his maiden century in the tournament.

(Image: AP/PTI)