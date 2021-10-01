IPL 2021: Top Records That Could Be Broken In Tonight's KKR Vs PBKS Match

The Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) are set to face Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the upcoming match of the IPL 2021 on Friday, October 1 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. This match should be a nail-biting contest considering the importance from the play-off qualification perspective. Winning today's match would help Eoin Morgan led KKR to keep hold of the 4th spot on IPL 2021 Points Table, while for Punjab Kings winning this match will help them stay in contention for a place in the IPL 2021 play-off.

The last time the two teams met each other, it was the Knight Riders who beat the Punjab Kings with a comfortable five-wicket margin. Ahead of the crucial match, let's take a look at a few records that can be broken during the KKR vs PBKS match, KKR vs PBKS Head to Head record and KKR vs PBKS team news.

IPL 2021: Records set to be broken during KKR vs PBKS match

Dinesh Karthik

The former KKR skipper has had a quiet season with the bat, however, he still has quite an impressive record with the bat. Dinesh Karthik has scored 3,984 runs in his 207-match IPL career with a strike rate of almost 131. If the wicketkeeper-batsman manages to score 16 more runs during the KKR vs PBKS match, then he will reach 4,000 IPL runs and become the eighth Indian and 11th player overall to cross the landmark.

Eoin Morgan

The current KKR skipper has been leading the side really well in the second leg. Under Morgan's captaincy, the team has bounced back from the poor start to the first leg and bagged three wins in the second leg. Victories in the remaining three fixtures will confirm their berth in the playoffs.

Apart from challenging for the playoff spot, Morgan also has a chance to achieve a major milestone in his IPL career. The southpaw just needs 31 more runs in tonight KKR vs PBKS match, which will help him reach 1000 IPL runs for the Kolkata Knight Riders.

KL Rahul

The Punjab Kings skipper has been in great form in the tournament but the other batters have failed to perform well which has really hut the team in the tournament so far. The upcoming match will give KL Rahul a chance to reach a major milestone in terms of sixes. KL Rahul currently has hit 98 IPL sixes for the team and just needs two more maximum to become the only batsman to score 100 sixes for PBKS.

KKR vs PBKS Head to Head

Speaking about KKR vs PBKS Head to Head record, both teams have faced each other in 28 matches out of which Punjab Kings have won just 9 matches, while KKR has dominated the tussle with 19 wins. In the IPL 2021 KKR has won the earlier match played in phase1 of the tournament and Punjab Kings will look to settle the score with a win in the upcoming match.