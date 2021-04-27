IPL 2021 Top Sponsor's Founder Confirms Support To Fight COVID-19; More Details Revealed

During the ongoing IPL 2021 season, India is battling a deadly second wave of the coronavirus which has seen the nation experience an oxygen shortage. During this time, members of the cricketing world are trying their best to spread awareness and help those in need. The sponsors of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 are also coming on board with various initiatives to extend a helping hand.

IPL 2021 sponsor launches an initiative to provide oxygen

Recently, one of the IPL sponsors, CRED has launched an initiative to source oxygen concentrators across India. The members of CRED can now donate their CRED coins towards buying oxygen concentrators for hospitals and healthcare organizations. CRED coins are basically points earned by the CRED members after paying their credit card bills on time by using the app.

Update: CRED members can now donate CRED coins towards buying oxygen concentrators for hospitals, healthcare orgs across India. With a goal of 1 billion litres, we’ve partnered with Milaap to ensure contributions reach hospitals in need. — Kunal Shah (@kunalb11) April 26, 2021

CRED has given itself a goal to provide 1 billion litres of oxygen and the app has partnered with the Milaap Foundation to ensure that the contributions reach the hospitals in need. The CRED members have started donating their points towards supporting the cause for providing oxygen. Kunal Shah, the CEO of CRED, himself has helped to contribute 1,00,000 litres of oxygen to hospitals and healthcare non-profits.

Cred users.

This is a no brainer. Please donate your points for oxygen.

I just did.

And I intend to do so for as long as this is active. #cred https://t.co/rhTumchQOz pic.twitter.com/Hd06Iey3Md — Aparna Jain (@Aparna) April 26, 2021

Redeemed almost all CRED points, hoping the oxygen reaches the hospitals. If you’ve got CRED points lying around, check @kunalb11’s Twitter stream and donate pic.twitter.com/UDeeoWme4O — Abhijeet Mukherjee (@abhijeetmk) April 26, 2021

Rahul Dravid viral video

CRED, one of the IPL sponsors, is also known for its innovative marketing. Earlier they had released an advertisement featuring Rahul Dravid which went viral all over the country. Known for his calm and composed nature, the ad saw Rahul Dravid displaying way beyond anger after being stuck in traffic. Rahul Dravid got the name of ”Indiranagar Ka Gunda” through the ad.

Stay at home and stay safe or you’ll make him very angry. https://t.co/fh2DDIdhun — Kunal Shah (@kunalb11) April 25, 2021

Vaccine India analysis

Currently, India is administering two vaccines in the Narendra Modi government-led Covid-19 vaccination drive which is currently focusing on healthcare and frontline workers along with citizens above the age of 45. The Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine named Covishield, which is manufactured by Serum Institute of India and indigenously developed Covaxin by Bharat Biotech, are the two vaccines being administered in the vaccination drive. India is all set to start the vaccination of everyone above the age of 18 years from May 1.

India coronavirus cases

According to JHU CSSE Covid-19 data, as of April 25, 2021, India coronavirus cases stats saw 3,52,991 new cases with a weekly average of 3,21,623 cases. The Vaccine India stats have seen 21,390,165 people being fully vaccinated and 117,795,008 people having received at least the first dose of the vaccine as of April 25, 2021. India has seen a total of 17.3 million cases with 14.3 million recovered people and 195,000 deaths.

Image Source: IPLT20 Twitter