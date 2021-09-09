IPL 2021: Top Three Milestones In The IPL That MS Dhoni Is Inching Closer To Achieve

As the Indian Premier League is all set to resume on September 19 with the match between arch-rivals Mumbai Indians(MI) and Chennai Super Kings(CSK), CSK skipper MS Dhoni is inching closer to a few career-defining milestones. The IPL resumes with the second leg after it was previously postponed in May due to the second wave of Covid- 19 pandemic. MS Dhoni has scored just 37 runs in the current season after playing seven matches. However, CSK is currently placed in the second position of the points table that is led by the Delhi Capitals. As the opening match will see MS Dhoni make a return to the cricket field in pursuit of another IPL trophy for his team, let’s take a look at the top three milestones that Dhoni can reach in the 2021 season.

200 matches as the Captain of CSK

After taking on the captaincy duty of the side back in 2007, during the inaugural season of the IPL, Dhoni has captained his side in 195 matches. CSK have won 115 matches and lost 79 matches under his captaincy till now. He will reach the milestone of leading the side in 200 matches during the Match no. 47 of the current season against Rajasthan Royals. He also has a win percentage of 59.27% as the Captain of CSK.

25 IPL half-centuries

While batting for CSK in the IPL, Dhoni has amassed a total of 4669 runs with a strike rate of 136.64. In the process, he has scored 23 half-centuries, with the highest score of 84 runs against the Royal Challengers Bangalore in 2019. He is now just two half-centuries sigh of reaching his 25th IPL half-century.

5000 IPL runs

The legendary batsman Dhoni has scored a total of 4095 runs while batting for CSK and 574 runs while batting for the Rising Pune Supergiants in the 2016 and 2017 seasons. When combined, his runs tally in the IPL reach a total of 4669 runs at an average of 40.25. He now needs just 339 runs in this season to enlist himself in the list of elite batsmen to have scored more than 5000 runs in the IPL. The other batsmen to feature in this list are Virat Kohli with 6076 runs, Suresh Raina with 5491 runs, Rohit Sharma with 5480 runs, David Warner with 5447 runs, and last but not the least, AB de Villiers with 5056 IPL runs.

(Image: iplt20.com)