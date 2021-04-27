IPL 2021 Trade Window Begins, Depleted RR Have Tough Task To Get Overseas Players On Loan

The IPL 2021 trading window for the mid-season begun from April 26 and fans would be eager to see if the teams sitting at the bottom of the points table are able to take advantage of this opportunity. The IPL 2021 has seen many international players back out of the tournament either due to injury or bio-bubble fatigue. The Rajasthan Royals has been the most affected team as 4 of its prominent international players have backed out of the IPL 2021 so far.

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 began with its mid-season trading window on Monday from 9 PM onwards. The trade window will be active till May 23 during which teams can trade or sell their players to each other. This will be an important opportunity for teams like Rajasthan Royals and the Royal Challengers Bangalore who have seen their international players withdraw amidst the coronavirus situation.

IPL trade window guidelines

According to the guidelines, only those players of the squad who have played less than 3 matches for the team, either in the playing XI or as a substitute, will be eligible to be a part of the trading window. Players once traded to another franchise must stay with that franchise for the remaining season. A franchise cannot loan more than 3 players to a single franchise in the entire season.

RR most affected by players backing out

The RR squad 2021 is in dire need of players as 4 of its internationals have withdrawn from the tournament so far. The Ben Stokes injury took place in the first match that the Rajasthan Royals played against the Punjab Kings where the English all-rounder his left finger, after which he had to depart from the tournament. The Jofra Archer injury was another blow to RR as hurting his elbow and middle finger before the India vs England series ruled him out of the IPL 2021. The ECB had confirmed that the Jofra Archer injury will see him miss the 2021 Indian Premier League.

RR also received a blow when Andrew Tye withdrew from the tournament out of the fear of being locked out of his home country, Australia. Andrew Tye was the 4th international player of the RR squad 2021 to back out. Earlier, another Englishman Liam Livingstone backed out due to bio-bubble fatigue.

Will RR be able to fill empty spaces?

Even though the RR squad might be looking to fill the empty places, they might not be able to secure prominent names even on loan since franchises might hold on to their players as a backup. The season is long and the fitness of the players is always a thing to consider for the franchises. Add things like bio-bubble fatigue and fear of being locked out and franchises would be more careful than ever to hold on to their players.

